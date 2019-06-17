Cutting, finishing and laser-cutting solutions supplier Summa has been awarded the ISO 9001:2015 certification.

The ISO 9001 certification is published by the International Standardization Organization (ISO), which is recognised globally as the qualification of companies’ quality management processes. Summa received the certification from Lloyd’s Register Quality Assurance,and has said it confirms its “continuous search for efficiency and quality improvement, while embracing innovation to stand out of the crowd with quality service and products”.

Erwin Vandousselaere, CEO of Summa, said: “Achieving this prestigious certificate is an acknowledgement of Summa’s focus on delivering uncompromised quality, with excellent customer service and high quality products at legendary performance.

“We are very pleased that the effort to further improve our business processes has been rewarded with the ISO 9001:2015 certification. Of course, this remains an ongoing process that requires day-to-day commitment and expertise from the entire Summa team. In essence, it’s all about the ability to serve our customers in the best possible way and we want to give our customers proof of quality with this certification.”

