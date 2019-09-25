Summa has announced that its new L3214 laser cutter received the Specialty Graphic Imaging Association’s (SGIA) 2019 Product of the Year award in the ‘Lasers/Routers/Cutters’ category.

The laser cutter is 3.2 metres wide, and is said to be ideal for applications in soft signage, home decoration, sportswear and fashion. The company said the awards panel acknowledged the “added value it delivers to the customers ‘workflow, making it possible to speed up, meet their customers’ deadlines and improve margins”.

Wim Maes, Summa’s executive director, said: “It’s a great honour to have received the SGIA Product of the Year Award for our L3214 laser cutter. This large format cutting solution entails just as much game-changing potential for companies in soft signage applications and other fabrics as for interior decorations.

“The award is a true acknowledgement of our laser cutting technology, which is developed to significantly boost customers’ productivity. For instance, when processing typical jobs, the machine even cuts 400 m2 an hour.”

The L3214 has a motorised de-reeler to make sure there’s no fabric distortion or fraying while cutting, even at high production speeds, with the system securing a constant and stable fabric feed onto the vacuumed cutting bed. It also features advanced camera technology, which enables the cutter to continuously scan the material design and so automatically convert it into a cutting vector. While the next part is being scanned in, the laser is cutting simultaneously. This ‘on-the-fly’ cutting concept “saves the operator a considerable amount of valuable time, without compromising an inch on quality,” adds Summa.

Summa will be demonstrating the L3214 laser cutter on stand 8841 at the Printing United Show in Dallas, Texas, from the 23-25 October 2019.

