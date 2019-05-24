Rain protection

A bit of rain is inevitable in the UK â€“ a lightweight solution is the PVC Rain Poncho (SC010) from Splashmacs. Available in eight bright colours in one size, it can double up as a groundsheet: simply open it up and lay it out flat. It comes with a press-fastened carry case and a drawcord handle; a kids’ style (SC019) is also available, as is the Unisex Rain Jacket (SC020), which comes in five colours.Â From ResultÂ is the HDi Quest Lightweight Stowable Jacket (R189X), a fashionable, light, compact and easy-to-stow jacket that is waterproof, breathable and windproof. It has side pockets, elasticised cuffs, adjustable hemcord and integral elasticised hood, and comes in six contrast colours and has a matching stow bag.Â According to Just Cool by AWDis, its Cool Running Jacket (JC060), which is available in 10 contemporary colours, is “every festival-goer’s best friend”. This lightweight unisex style is both windproof and showerproof, and features reflective print detail to the zip, back neck and cuffs. There is an internal, hidden opening for earcords, and it has a curved drop tail.Â The Contrast Lightweight Jacket (TS011) from 2786 at Ralawiseis wind- and shower-resistant and folds away into its own pocket, perfect for when showers appear out of nowhere. It’s available in a choice of 24 colours including on-trend shades and patterns such as camo.