Security staff and stewards

Festival security and stewards need to stand out from the crowd. The High Visibility Waistcoat (HV074) from RTY High Visibilityis a great choice with its sleeveless design and two reflective tape bands around the torso and one over each shoulder. The 130gsm, 100% polyester style has a tear-and-release front fastening and is available in fluorescent orange and yellow. The breathable and windproof Printable Safety Soft Shell Gilet (R451X) from Result Safe-Guard has a durable, water-repellent finish. It is made from Result’s printable softshell mechanical stretch fabric, and includes reflective body panels, zipped pockets and a stand-up collar. It’s available in fluorescent yellow/black and fluroescent orange/black.

Regatta Professionalsays its waterproof Hi-Vis Pro Packaway Jacket and Overtrousers (TRW497&TRW498) made from Isotex polyester fabric will keep the wind at bay while the taped seams help keep the cold out. The hi-vis chevrons allow staff to see which way workmates are facing, and the set can be packed away at the end of a shift into its own bag. From Stand Safeis the black Security Sweatshirt (HV009), which has retro-reflective silver hi-vis tape. It is made from soft-touch, 100% polyester with knitted cuffs and hem, and can be printed or embroidered. The brand adds: “Our security range is suitable for all weathers, rain or shine.” The Security Sweater (RX220) from Pro RTXis made from 100% acrylic for durability and comfort. It has polycotton tear-and-release epaulettes on the shoulder along with elbow patches and a pen pocket. It’s available in black and navy.