The summer arts and music festival season is nearly upon us. Whether your customers are looking for waterproofs, multi-coloured tees or backpacks to wear while dancing, our showcase has all the styles that will holding centre-stage at this yearâ€™s events
This year’s hot apparel trend is a perennial festival favourite â€“ yes, expect to see more tie-dye in muddy British fields than at a Woodstock Festival reunion. Colortoneis the obvious brand to turn to: its Tie-Dye T (TD002) is a short-sleeve tee with an all-over, bleach-out effect, made from 175gsm ringspun cotton for a soft handle. It’s available in ten bold colourways. Also offering an original look is SF’s appropriately named Unisex Washed Band T (SM023), a 100% cotton, washed black T-shirt with a distressed print. Each tee has been individually dyed for a unique finish. This will vary again after washing, which the brand notes adds yet more character. The co-ordinating Unisex Washed Tour Sweat (SF520) is also available.Â Those looking for a flattering summer style can opt for American Apparel’s Ladies’ Sleeveless Crop Top (AA055) from PenCarrie. This stretchy style has side seams and twin-needle stitching at the neckline, armholes and hem, and is available in four colours.
Also offering a cropped style is Just Ts by AWDis. The Girlie Tri-Blend Cropped T (JT006), new for 2019, is a crew-neck style available in staple neutral colours that the brand says is ideal for bold printing and embroidery.Â At the beginning of the year, Fruit of the LoomÂ launched its Iconic T-shirt (61-430-0). This lighter weight, 150gsm style has a slim fit and a removable neck label, and comes in a range of solid and marl colours including the brand’s new shades of cobalt blue and flame. It’s available in men’s, women’s, girl’s and boy’s styles.Â The new Henley HD T (168M) with its four-button placket is “the perfect T” for style-conscious music lovers, says Russell. Made from a soft polyester/cotton blend, the short-sleeve HD T can be sublimation printed as well as being suitable for screen print, DTG and heat transfer, and is available in marl colours.
The 100% polyester Subli Vests (VAN100/VAN500) from VanillaÂ are great for midday dancing in the sun, while for the cooler evenings, the brand offers the fashion-fit Men’s Long Sleeve Baseball Tee (VAN104). It has 100% polyester panels on the front and back that can be sublimated, along with contrast colour neck and raglan sleeves in five colourways in 65% polyester/35% cotton. The co-ordinating Women’s Raglan 3/4 Sleeve Baseball Tee (VAN503) is available in four colourways.Â “Show your wardrobe (and the planet) some peace and love with the EA021 Erawan Organic Long Sleeve Tee,” says Ã‰cologie by AWDis. This long-sleeved unisex tee is made from 100% organic cotton, has a fashion fit and is available in Arctic white and jet black, making it an ideal fit for the eco-conscious festival crowd.
Hoodie highlights
Those waiting to see the final bands of the night will need an extra layer to throw on, such as the Oxford Unisex Contrast Hoodie (FH002) from FDM at BTC Activewear. This set-in sleeve hoodie is made from a 300gsm, 80% polyester/20% cotton mix and features Lycra ribbed welt and cuffs. Available in 11 colourways, it has a hood lining in contrast colour single jersey and a contrast colour drawcord.Â The Superbright Hoodie (JH013) from Just Hoods by AWDisÂ featuring a double-fabric hood with a contrast inner in electric shades is a great festival choice. It has a relaxed fit with ribbed cuffs and hem along with a kangaroo pouch pocket. Made from 80% ringspun cotton/20% polyester, it’s available in seven contrast colour combinations.Â MantisÂ says its Cropped Hoodie (M140), which features extra-long cuffs and drop-shoulder styling, offers a “bang on-trend” style for festival-goers. It adds: “Print them with big slogans for the Insta-generation and enjoy all those festival good-vibes knowing that theyâ€™re made from organic cotton and recycled polyester.”
NeutralÂ promises “100% Fairtrade and organic basics”, adding: “Festivals are full of young people caring about people, planet and the future of tomorrow.” Its Hoodie (063101/083101), which has a double-lined hood, kangaroo pocket and flat strings, is made from 300gsm, 100% organic Fairtrade cotton fleece with a brushed inside and is available in 15 shades.Â Team these hoodies with the Leo and Katy Straight Jeans (SD001/SD011) from So Denim by AWDis. The Leo style is designed to sit on the hips and is made from 11oz, soft stretch denim, while the Katy jeans are a classic straight fit and made from 9oz soft stretch denim. Both have traditional five-pocket styling and are available in light blue wash, mid blue wash, dark blue wash and black in regular and long leg lengths.Â
Rain protection
A bit of rain is inevitable in the UK â€“ a lightweight solution is the PVC Rain Poncho (SC010) from Splashmacs. Available in eight bright colours in one size, it can double up as a groundsheet: simply open it up and lay it out flat. It comes with a press-fastened carry case and a drawcord handle; a kids’ style (SC019) is also available, as is the Unisex Rain Jacket (SC020), which comes in five colours.Â From ResultÂ is the HDi Quest Lightweight Stowable Jacket (R189X), a fashionable, light, compact and easy-to-stow jacket that is waterproof, breathable and windproof. It has side pockets, elasticised cuffs, adjustable hemcord and integral elasticised hood, and comes in six contrast colours and has a matching stow bag.Â According to Just Cool by AWDis, its Cool Running Jacket (JC060), which is available in 10 contemporary colours, is “every festival-goer’s best friend”. This lightweight unisex style is both windproof and showerproof, and features reflective print detail to the zip, back neck and cuffs. There is an internal, hidden opening for earcords, and it has a curved drop tail.Â The Contrast Lightweight Jacket (TS011) from 2786 at Ralawiseis wind- and shower-resistant and folds away into its own pocket, perfect for when showers appear out of nowhere. It’s available in a choice of 24 colours including on-trend shades and patterns such as camo.
Essential accessories
The new Clear Gymsac (BG7) is set to be a “fashion favourite” this festival season, says BagBase. Made from transparent TPU fabric that is soft to the touch and 100% PVC-free, it measures 33cm by 45cm and has a TearAway label for easy rebranding. Also from the brand is the Clear Grab Pouch (BG8), ideal for holding glitter and make-up essentials, and the on-trend Oversized Across Body Bag (BG143) with its large main compartment and zippered internal pockets.Â AS ColourÂ reports that its Denim Carrie Tote (1012) is its best-selling bag globally in the event and music festival sector. Made from 350gsm heavyweight denim, the 42cm x 42cm, one-compartment bag has a “robust construction” and reinforced shoulder straps. “The denim surface will easily hold a complex embroidery as well as traditional print,” adds the brand.Â “Relieve the stress of looking after belongings for your festival-going customers and send them off hands-free with the Canvas Hip Bag (CF053) from Comfort Colors,” says Prestige Leisure. This unisex bag comes in black and khaki, is made from 100% heavy cotton canvas and has an antique brass zipper closure.
Headwear is a festival essential â€“BeechfieldÂ recommends its new 6 Panel Snapback Trucker (B647), noting: “Heritage styling makes this vintage-meets-modern trucker the ultimate summer season cap.” It has a semi-curved peak and fresh white front panels, and is available in five colourways.Â Result HeadwearÂ recommends its budget-friendly Core range of caps, which feature tear-away labels and are suitable for embroidery and/or transfer print. Included in the range is the Houston 5-Panel Printer Cap (RC080X), which is made from 125gsm, 100% polyester and has stitched eyelets.Â A scarf is ideal for festivals, whether for hiding unwashed hair or adding a touch of glamour to a look. The triangular-shaped Festero Scarf (PN9003) from Roly, made from 60gsm, 100% polyester, is available in a choice of 13 contemporary shades and measures 100cm x 70cm x 70cm.
Security staff and stewards
Festival security and stewards need to stand out from the crowd. The High Visibility Waistcoat (HV074) from RTY High Visibilityis a great choice with its sleeveless design and two reflective tape bands around the torso and one over each shoulder. The 130gsm, 100% polyester style has a tear-and-release front fastening and is available in fluorescent orange and yellow.Â The breathable and windproof Printable Safety Soft Shell Gilet (R451X) from Result Safe-GuardÂ has a durable, water-repellent finish. It is made from Result’s printable softshell mechanical stretch fabric, and includes reflective body panels, zipped pockets and a stand-up collar. It’s available in fluorescent yellow/black and fluroescent orange/black.
Regatta Professionalsays its waterproof Hi-Vis Pro Packaway Jacket and Overtrousers (TRW497&TRW498) made from Isotex polyester fabric will keep the wind at bay while the taped seams help keep the cold out. The hi-vis chevrons allow staff to see which way workmates are facing, and the set can be packed away at the end of a shift into its own bag.Â From Stand Safeis the black Security Sweatshirt (HV009), which has retro-reflective silver hi-vis tape. It is made from soft-touch, 100% polyester with knitted cuffs and hem, and can be printed or embroidered. The brand adds: “Our security range is suitable for all weathers, rain or shine.”Â The Security Sweater (RX220) from Pro RTXis made from 100% acrylic for durability and comfort. It has polycotton tear-and-release epaulettes on the shoulder along with elbow patches and a pen pocket. It’s available in black and navy.