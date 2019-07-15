Supacolour UK has announced the opening of a new production facility in Corby, Northampton and will begin UK production of its heat transfer products from October 2019.

Part of the international Supacolour Group, the company produces heat transfers for apparel, headwear and promotional products, which UK customers can currently order from its website.

Supacolour’s high-performance, water-based heat transfers feature “unlimited colours and gradients, no traps or borders, elasticity and rebound capabilities, and can be shipped as quickly as within one day. There are no set-up fees or weeding required, and the eco-friendly transfers donâ€™t contain PVC and are compliant to the OekoTex Class 1 certification,” reports the company.

The Supacolour Wearables and Sub-Block transfers, which are suitable for all fabric types, except those with waterproof coatings, have been tested to more than 50 times the domestic wash standards and feature “exceptional stretch capabilities for wearable products”. The optional add-on Sub-Blocking capability enables the application of transfers to previously sublimated fabrics.Â

Supacolour says that its Headwear transfers will bridge the seam of a six-panel cap without cracking and are suitable for a wide range of cap fabrics, with only one press needed in most cases. Its Promo transfers have reduced stretch and are designed for application to items that wonâ€™t be washed, such as tote bags, shopping bags, cooler bags and umbrellas.

www.supacolour.co.uk

