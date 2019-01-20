Small but powerful

Besides the Pro-Cure, Adelco will be showing the Adelco Digi-Cure. â€œThis small but powerful conveyor dryer has all the Adelco â€˜knowhowâ€˜ that will fit in a small footprint,”Â it reports.Â Mark Smith of Adelco comments, â€œAdelcoÂ has always concentrated on high airflowÂ and efficient exhaust systems as the bestÂ medium for curing digital and screen inks withÂ minimum effect to fabrics. The popularity of ourÂ dryers for Kornit printing systems and conventional water-based inks is a direct result of our reputation for supplying the most efficient dryers in both curing ability and low running costs. The Digi-Cure achieves the same curing standards, but at a more affordable price. It is particularly suited to the Kornit Breeze and StormII printer models and for those wanting an efficient dryer for curing other water-based, discharge and speciality textile inks.”

Adelco will also showcase folding, bagging and packing machines from Thermotron, which â€œhas beenÂ known for its innovation and quality sinceÂ 1977â€œ. Its range of machines can beÂ used independently or together to streamline the busiest of production lines, explains the company, and offers a solution for all budgets.

Adelco will be demonstrating theÂ machines on Stand J20 at PrintwearÂ & Promotion Live!, and for any readers that are unable to attend, the company has all the systems ready for demonstration on a one-to-one basis at its Hampshire showroom.

www.adelco.co.uk