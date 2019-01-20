Showcasing the Pro-Cure and Digi-Cure dryers, Kornit Storm HD6 and the Thermotron range of folding, bagging and packing machines
Adelco, which has specialised in manufacturing and supplying quality textile printing and drying solutions since 1972, is excited to announce the debut of the Kornit Storm HD6 printer at Printwear & Promotion Live! 2019.Â â€œThe HD6 is a completely new ink setÂ and offers exceptional printing profitability andÂ the largest colour gamut as well as reducing inkÂ consumption and reducing print costs,â€œ explainsÂ Adelco, adding that fully automated web-to-printÂ workflow options are available for all Kornit machines.Â
Alongside the HD6, Adelco will be demonstrating its “highly successful, flagship curing machine”, the Pro-Cure hot air textile conveyor dryer.Â The company explains: “TheÂ Pro-Cure is technically the most advanced textile dryer in the world and is available in five belt widths with any length of oven for all digital and conventional textile ink systems, complete with an advanced and efficient air flow and exhaust system.”
Small but powerful
Besides the Pro-Cure, Adelco will be showing the Adelco Digi-Cure. â€œThis small but powerful conveyor dryer has all the Adelco â€˜knowhowâ€˜ that will fit in a small footprint,”Â it reports.Â Mark Smith of Adelco comments, â€œAdelcoÂ has always concentrated on high airflowÂ and efficient exhaust systems as the bestÂ medium for curing digital and screen inks withÂ minimum effect to fabrics. The popularity of ourÂ dryers for Kornit printing systems and conventional water-based inks is a direct result of our reputation for supplying the most efficient dryers in both curing ability and low running costs. The Digi-Cure achieves the same curing standards, but at a more affordable price. It is particularly suited to the Kornit Breeze and StormII printer models and for those wanting an efficient dryer for curing other water-based, discharge and speciality textile inks.”
Adelco will also showcase folding, bagging and packing machines from Thermotron, which â€œhas beenÂ known for its innovation and quality sinceÂ 1977â€œ. Its range of machines can beÂ used independently or together to streamline the busiest of production lines, explains the company, and offers a solution for all budgets.
Adelco will be demonstrating theÂ machines on Stand J20 at PrintwearÂ & Promotion Live!, and for any readers that are unable to attend, the company has all the systems ready for demonstration on a one-to-one basis at its Hampshire showroom.