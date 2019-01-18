Melco EMT16 Plus modular embroidery machines

â€œMore and more embroiderers are realising that the Melco modular system drastically improves their efficiencyÂ and production,” reports Amaya. â€œA big advantage of this system is that you can add on more production as you need it or split your production up to suit your ever-changing orders. Another benefit is that because the operating software is PC-driven, any new advancements can be fed straight into the embroidery machineâ€˜s brain, keeping it well in front of any of its rivals. This makes the Melco EMT16 the most up-to-date embroidery machine in terms of technology and ease of use.”Â The company invites readers to visit one of its showroomsÂ to put the Melcoâ€˜s flexibility and production levels to the test.

Oki white toner printers and Forever transfer paper

Amaya offers the Oki Pro 8432WTÂ A3 and the Oki Pro 7411WT A4 white toner printers, which can be used with the Forever transfer paper to print full- colour onto dark and light garments and many different substrates.Â â€œThe Forever paper is very easy to use and gives high quality prints and very fine lettering,” says Amaya. There are many dierent types of paper for various applications, with the Forever Laser Dark, which is used for full- colour printing onto dark garments, Amayaâ€˜s most popular seller; samples and â€˜how to’ videos are available. Forever Flexsoft is used with standard laser printers for single-colour printing in metallic, neon and base colours.

Garment film and heat presses

Also from Amaya is the full range of Sef garment films, which it says offer â€œexcellent weeding and a high-quality finish at a low cost”. The company also supplies a full range of high-quality heat presses from Stahlsâ€˜ and Schulze to complement the above products.

www.amayauk.com