A wide range of equipment for 2019 includes the latest Kornit DTG printers and Melco embroidery machines
Amaya invites decoratorsÂ to discover Kornitâ€˜s line of industrial direct-to-garment (DTG) printers, which offer medium- to long-run printing solutions for high volume and quick turnaround, making them suitable for any business or type, reports the company.Â â€œAll Kornit DTG printers have built-in pre-treatment, saving time and making the print process much easier,â€œ explains Amaya. â€œIts latest high speed DTG printer is the Kornit Storm HD6, which gives incredibly low cost per print as does its bigger brother, the Kornit Avalanche HD6.”
Amaya offers the whole familyÂ of Kornit DTG printers, and will be showing the Avalanche HD6 at Printwear & Promotion Live! 2019 (stand E40). â€œThe Kornit Avalanche will produce around 150 prints per hour at the lowest print cost possible for DTG printing,” continues the company.
â€œOn orders of around 500 pieces, it now compares favourably with screen print on cost per print, but without havingÂ to create screens (and clean them) and colour separate artwork. Also, because it has in-built pre-treatment, you can cut down on time and labour costs. The Kornit HD6 series is the perfect solution for growing production demand.”Â Amaya offers the full range of tunnel dryers from Chiossi e Cavazzuti of Italy, which it says are suitable for both low and high production and are â€œexcellent value for money”.
TexJet DTG printers by Polyprint
â€œTexJet DTG printers have a long established history of providing excellent value for money, superb photo quality printing, low cost per print and require minimum maintenance,” notes Amaya. â€œWe have three models on offer, from the compact TexJet Shortee, which starts at only Â£6,950, to the ever popular TexJet Echo and the TexJet More.”
The TexJet Shortee has a small footprint, but can still print up to 32 x 45cm, which is A3+ size. The TexJet Echo has a maximum print size of 42 x 60cm and the TexJet More 42 x 95cm. They are built with strong metal casing and can withstand high production use, advises Amaya. â€œThey all have a very low running cost, one-pass printing and a pressurised ink system, and can be left for around 30 days with the power off.”
QM8 by DTG Digital
The DTG-QM8 has arrived in the central DTG Europe demonstration facility in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire.Â YES says the QM8 is the perfect solution for delivering high-quality prints with â€œincredible speedsâ€œ â€“ up to four printed products in just over 30 seconds, which works out at upwards of 300+ pieces per hour.Â John-Paul Burton, sales director at YES, explains: â€œThis new model will set the industry alight. It will establish new production and quality standards that other companies will find difficult to compete with at the price point.” With an enhanced eight-colour ink range, which delivers an extended colour gamut over four heads, this machine is said by YES to have been hugely successful with applications for cut piece textile as well as full hide- leather digital printing.
Other DTG Digital breakthroughs include the development of an advanced and more vibrant ink, which is anticipated for release in January, alongside an â€œinnovatively designed printing processâ€œ, which is said to allow any part of a garment to be printed on without the need for using a pre-treat machine at point of production, and is also to be released shortly.
Melco EMT16 Plus modular embroidery machines
â€œMore and more embroiderers are realising that the Melco modular system drastically improves their efficiencyÂ and production,” reports Amaya. â€œA big advantage of this system is that you can add on more production as you need it or split your production up to suit your ever-changing orders. Another benefit is that because the operating software is PC-driven, any new advancements can be fed straight into the embroidery machineâ€˜s brain, keeping it well in front of any of its rivals. This makes the Melco EMT16 the most up-to-date embroidery machine in terms of technology and ease of use.”Â The company invites readers to visit one of its showroomsÂ to put the Melcoâ€˜s flexibility and production levels to the test.
Oki white toner printers and Forever transfer paper
Amaya offers the Oki Pro 8432WTÂ A3 and the Oki Pro 7411WT A4 white toner printers, which can be used with the Forever transfer paper to print full- colour onto dark and light garments and many different substrates.Â â€œThe Forever paper is very easy to use and gives high quality prints and very fine lettering,” says Amaya. There are many dierent types of paper for various applications, with the Forever Laser Dark, which is used for full- colour printing onto dark garments, Amayaâ€˜s most popular seller; samples and â€˜how to’ videos are available. Forever Flexsoft is used with standard laser printers for single-colour printing in metallic, neon and base colours.
Garment film and heat presses
Also from Amaya is the full range of Sef garment films, which it says offer â€œexcellent weeding and a high-quality finish at a low cost”. The company also supplies a full range of high-quality heat presses from Stahlsâ€˜ and Schulze to complement the above products.