Hot Peel PU Max

“By investing in adhesive technology, Dae Ha has created a much sought-after everyday printing film that saves you up to 50% of your weeding time for large transfers, while also keeping the ability to cut and weed fine detail,” explains Dae Ha UK. By late January, Dae Ha will have migrated its complete 41-colour Premium PU range to its faster weeding PU Max platform with Hot Peel available across all colours by spring 19. The Stretch PU Max sports version will follow.

Glitter Lux

Lux: noun – the measurement of brightness. The next generation of glitter films is here, promises Dae Ha UK. “With an unrivalled brightness coming from within the structure of the film, Glitter Lux is also unusually smooth, making for a truly unique glitter film not seen before. Retaining the deep sparkle and rich colours of all Dae Ha Glitter films, its smooth nature

and brightness takes Glitter Lux to a higher plain,” says the company.

Stretch Glitter

After two years‘ development, Dae Ha has created what it says is a world first: Stretch Glitter. It promises the same deep sparkling effect as the Premium Glitter film along with “awesome stretch and rebound properties which the dance and sporting world has been craving”.