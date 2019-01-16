“With availability from early 2019, Mimaki’s hotly anticipated TS55-1800 dye sublimation transfer printer is set to revolutionise the textile printing industry,” reports Hybrid Services, UK and Ireland distributor for Mimaki. “Encompassing a newly developed print head capable of achieving vibrant colours even at the highest speeds, alongside Mimaki’s digital textile printing heritage, the TS55 incorporates multiple features that can be configured to suit workload and demand.”

With a maximum print width of 1.9m, print speeds of up to 140sq m2/h and newly developed Sb610 inks, the TS55 is said by Hybrid to be a state-of-the-art production sublimation machine that draws on Mimaki’s decades of textile printing heritage. “The new TS55-1800 is another outstanding textile printer from Mimaki,” comments Hybrid’s chief operations manager, Brett Newman. “It presents substantial opportunities to UK and Irish textile companies for increasing productivity whilst reducing unit costs.”

Supplied as standard with cost-effective two-litre ink sacks, it’s possible to either specify from the outset or upgrade at any point to the Mimaki Bulk Ink System (MBIS) that holds 10kg supplies of inks which lower unit costs even further and assist workflow by reducing operator intervention. Similar attention has been paid to the material handling aspect – with the option to utilise huge 2.5km long rolls of transfer paper using Mimaki’s Mini Jumbo Roll system or, alternatively, businesses can still start with the standard roll media option.