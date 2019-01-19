Flexibility is reported to be just one of the areas in which the RT-640M excels; building on the advances of the earlier RT-640, this sublimation printer promises a host of advantages to businesses of all sizes. Print service providers can benefit from Rolandâ€™s Texart SBL3 inks, available in four- colour (CMYK) or eight-colour (CMYKLcLmOrVi) configurations. With the eight-colour option, the additional orange and violet inks extend the colour gamut considerably, while light cyan and light magenta offer clean and subtle gradations and delicate skin tones. Texart SBL3 ink is also available in fluorescent pink and yellow for specialist fashion and sportswear applications.

To assist with high-volume production, the Roland Ink Switching System automatically switches to a back-up ink pouch when the first pouch runs out, allowing uninterrupted output and on-the-fly ink changes. The RT- 640M is also equipped with advanced, eight-channel print head features, including dedicated sublimation waveform and maintenance sequence control. These features work in harmony to ensure efficient ink coverage that lowers running costs.

This combination of high-quality ink and cutting-edge hardware is made complete by what Roland DG describes as â€œa powerful and user-friendly RIP packageâ€œ. ErgoSoft Roland Edition 2 is specifically designed for use with Texart printers and includes print modes for most common applications. â€œWith a host of features such as eight simultaneous RIP servers and its Colour Replacement feature, itâ€™s no surprise that it is widely regarded as the premier RIP software in the textile and dye sublimation market,” adds the company.

According to Roland DG, theÂ only thing more impressive about the printer than its top-of-the-line technology is the vast range of possible applications. With the RT- 640M, you can create soft signage or double-sided flags in the morning, then switch to sublimated 3D objects or rigid signage in the afternoon. â€œWith this multi-function sublimation printer, you can offer a more complete package to satisfy a wider range of industries and get stunning results with everything from custom apparel to aluminium photo panels,â€œ the company explains. This flexibility lets you expand your offering and increase your customer base, which should mean a faster return on your investment, suggests Roland DG, adding: â€œWith this additional income, who knows â€“ you could beÂ in a position to invest more in your business sooner than you thought.”

www.rolanddg.co.uk