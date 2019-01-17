The DGI FH-3204

According to Sabur, companies that use products at exhibitions or for point of sale, such as flags or banners, need to look at the DGI FH-3204 hybrid sublimation printer and ask: “Do they want a dual production printer that allows them to print both paper transfer sublimation and direct-to-textile sublimation, enabling them to produce a much wider final application at a width of 3.2m? And do they want to be using variable dot technology and the latest generation industrial Kyocera print heads with an in-line arrangement that allows for up to six different colour channels with the option of fluorescent inks?” The DGI FH-3204 promises all this and more, says the company, plus a maximum production speed of 155 m2/h, a built- in degassing system for print head reliability, and a built-in drying system.

The DGI HSFT III, part of DGI’s Fabrijet Series, is a high speed, dye-sublimation textile printer “that has massive benefits for high volume textile manufacturers,“ notes Sabur, adding that, “You’ll be using a printer that has the latest generation industrial Kyocera print heads, giving you unbelievable durability and performance.“ The four staggered print heads promise print speeds of up to 250 m2/h, and the heavy-duty take- up system allows the convenience of using jumbo rolls as well.