TheMagicTouch reports that it will continue in 2019 â€œto offer affordable and innovative transfer solutions that openÂ an increasing range of marketing opportunities”.Â

It continues: â€œHaving pioneered the ultimate in full-colour decoration of dark garments and textiles with the original, award- winning, â€˜no cutting, no weeding’ WoW transfer process, the company has again developed a host of great new applications using the same toner-based digital printer technology.”

The company focuses on and highlights the advantages of creating new business and the decoration of higher value garments such as softshell jackets, gilets and the growing range of new, upmarket workwear products using transfers, which it says offers better margins and higher customer satisfaction when sold professionally.

The market for the basicÂ decorated T-shirt continues toÂ be very competitive across all the established disciplines such as screen printing, DTG and embroidery,Â reports TheMagicTouch. â€œTherefore, introducing and increasing the non- textile product offering to customers is imperative for companies to embrace both in the short- and long-term,”Â it explains. â€œThe growing marketÂ for non-textile promotional items alongside the existing garment range offers a massive combined opportunity for decorators with products that complement the demands of the customer and add value to the sale.”

This is all made possible with the latest in entry-level CMYK and white toner printer technology combined with new personalised applications and new transfer papers, explains the company. Applications include a full- colour range of enamel mugs, slate products, coloured ceramic mugs, water bottles, PU products and a host of cork applications, all of which are perfect for the B2B market.