Auto-digitising enhancements

In a world where outsourcing the creation of complicated embroidery designs is becoming more and more common, Wilcom says its Auto-Digitising enhancements in EmbroideryStudio e4.2 are a welcome addition. This helps an embroidery business to easily and quickly create embroidery logos from its clean vector graphics. “We have greatly improved our colour detection and shape creation technology, helping to create cleaner vector shapes used in the embroidery conversion process,” says Brenden. “The end result is better and more accurate embroidery, reducing a business‘s need to rely on expensive and time-consuming outsourcing of their embroidery designs. It also puts them in control of their workflow, resulting in improved turnaround times and customer support.”

Free design templates

EmbroideryStudio e4.2 has also added new embroidery-ready design templates into the software. These include a variety of business logos, such as cafes, cleaning and construction services. There are also many sports logos for golf, football, basketball and more. “The design templates are perfect for small runs or to create a quick logo for a new client,“ explains Brenden. “Simply select a logo template, swap out the text and you’re ready to sew.” New design templates will be released each month, ready to download and import into your library.

Free update for existing EmbroideryStudio e4 users

Wilcom’s EmbroideryStudio e4.2 has been released as a free update to all existing EmbroideryStudio e4 users. To download when available, simply visit: www.wilcom.com/e42

www.wilcom.com