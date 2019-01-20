EmbroideryStudio e4.2 released for the new year
As Wilcom flew towards 2019, users from around the world were anticipating what they would see in the new year. “Well, the answer is here,” says Wilcom: “An exciting new flagship release, EmbroideryStudio e4.2!” It continues: “Most importantly, this update is free to all existing EmbroideryStudio e4 users. The new release delivers an assortment of both productivity and speed improvements, making this version the most robust and powerful that Wilcom has ever developed.”
64-bit support makes it faster and more reliable
EmbroideryStudio e4.2 introduces 64-bit Windows operating system support. This enables the design software to take full advantage of your computer’s memory and processing power. “64-bit support allows a digitiser to use higher resolution images and much larger design files when creating their embroidery designs. Previously, 32-bit versions were inhibited by the PC memory limitations. They are now free to create far more extensive designs,” explains Brenden Prazner, senior product manager at Wilcom. “Opening, saving and processing embroidery design files is faster with 64-bit support, boosting a digitiser’s daily productivity and output. This is something every business is looking to achieve.”
New productivity tools and easier to use
Wilcom says it has put a keen focus on making its existing tools easier and more productive in this update. Some of these include:
- Displaying the four most recently used fonts at the top of the font list. This greatly reduces time wasted searching for your common fonts.
- Enhanced font preview display. Now with a solid colour fill, you can instantly preview any font directly within the list. This includes custom lettering too.
- Auto-scroll to the last viewed font. A subtle enhancement that collectively saves a lot of time.
- Auto-scroll to the selected object in the Color-Object List. This enhances editing productivity.
- Graphical digitising tools help you remember the last selected stitch type
- Quick switch with the space bar between the Digitize Open Shape and Digitize Closed Shape tools
The Auto-Digitising enhancements help an embroidery business to easily and quickly create embroidery logos from its clean vector graphics
Auto-digitising enhancements
In a world where outsourcing the creation of complicated embroidery designs is becoming more and more common, Wilcom says its Auto-Digitising enhancements in EmbroideryStudio e4.2 are a welcome addition. This helps an embroidery business to easily and quickly create embroidery logos from its clean vector graphics. “We have greatly improved our colour detection and shape creation technology, helping to create cleaner vector shapes used in the embroidery conversion process,” says Brenden. “The end result is better and more accurate embroidery, reducing a business‘s need to rely on expensive and time-consuming outsourcing of their embroidery designs. It also puts them in control of their workflow, resulting in improved turnaround times and customer support.”
Free design templates
EmbroideryStudio e4.2 has also added new embroidery-ready design templates into the software. These include a variety of business logos, such as cafes, cleaning and construction services. There are also many sports logos for golf, football, basketball and more. “The design templates are perfect for small runs or to create a quick logo for a new client,“ explains Brenden. “Simply select a logo template, swap out the text and you’re ready to sew.” New design templates will be released each month, ready to download and import into your library.
Free update for existing EmbroideryStudio e4 users
Wilcom’s EmbroideryStudio e4.2 has been released as a free update to all existing EmbroideryStudio e4 users. To download when available, simply visit: www.wilcom.com/e42