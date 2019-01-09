QM8 by DTG Digital

The DTG-QM8 has arrived in the central DTG Europe demonstration facility in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire. YES says the QM8 is the perfect solution for delivering high-quality prints with “incredible speeds“ – up to four printed products in just over 30 seconds, which works out at upwards of 300+ pieces per hour.

John-Paul Burton, sales director at YES, explains: “This new model will set the industry alight. It will establish new production and quality standards that other companies will find difficult to compete with at the price point.” With an enhanced eight-colour ink range, which delivers an extended colour gamut over four heads, this machine is said by YES to have been hugely successful with applications for cut piece textile as well as full hide- leather digital printing.

Other DTG Digital breakthroughs include the development of an advanced and more vibrant ink, which is anticipated for release in January, alongside an “innovatively designed printing process“, which is said to allow any part of a garment to be printed on without the need for using a pre-treat machine at point of production, and is also to be released shortly.