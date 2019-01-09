YES predicts the rise of the machines in 2019
Established in 1995, Your Embroidery Services (YES), the Mansfield-based supplier of embroidery machines, direct-to-garment, UV and heat transfer printers, bling machines, software, consumables and more, says it has “made its mark as one of the most innovative and versatile equipment providers in the UK”.
Ricoma
The updated compact RCM-1501TC-8S single-head and servo-driven multi-head CHT2 series both come with advanced features such as built-in wifi, a touchscreen and a memory capacity of up to 50 million stitches. The lower trimming cam drive mechanism has been replaced with a motor for reduced noise, which also takes away the need for lubrication, while a newly designed presser foot drive system reduces the noise level further, making the KS generation II smoother and quieter.
The Ricoma RCM-8S single head has built-in wifi
The RCM-8S and SWD series are available in up to three models and the CHT2 range is available in compact and wide field versions of four-, six-, eight- and 12-heads; it speeds through flats, caps and plenty of finished garments with accuracy and precision up to 1,200spm (model dependent), reports YES.
QM8 by DTG Digital
The DTG-QM8 has arrived in the central DTG Europe demonstration facility in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire. YES says the QM8 is the perfect solution for delivering high-quality prints with “incredible speeds“ – up to four printed products in just over 30 seconds, which works out at upwards of 300+ pieces per hour.
John-Paul Burton, sales director at YES, explains: “This new model will set the industry alight. It will establish new production and quality standards that other companies will find difficult to compete with at the price point.” With an enhanced eight-colour ink range, which delivers an extended colour gamut over four heads, this machine is said by YES to have been hugely successful with applications for cut piece textile as well as full hide- leather digital printing.
Other DTG Digital breakthroughs include the development of an advanced and more vibrant ink, which is anticipated for release in January, alongside an “innovatively designed printing process“, which is said to allow any part of a garment to be printed on without the need for using a pre-treat machine at point of production, and is also to be released shortly.
The DTG-QM8
SWF
The new and evolved KS Series Tubular Compact from SWF will be making its debut appearance at P&P Live! in January on Stand H10. “Created with high speed and high production in mind, the KS-Series Compact has the wow factor, speeding through fabrics and designs like a dream,” says YES. “Featuring SWF’s newly developed, motor-driven under-bed trimming systems and supreme KS technology, this astonishing machine zooms through caps, garments and textiles up to an incredible 1,200spm as standard.”
The company adds: “Not only is this remarkable machine space-saving – offering a standard depth of 78cm or less – its robust structure means that it is a true production powerhouse. Available in two-, four-, six- and eight- heads, the SWF KS-Series multi-head embroidery machines are the first machines to stitch at 1,200spm as standard in the global market.”
Print Wizard
“Print Wizard self-weeding (no cut) heat transfer printing systems provide a highly affordable solution for the decoration and customisation of an extensive range of printable products at exceptional quality and speed,” explains YES. “Print Wizard systems can be transferred to all kinds of material, from something as simple as T-shirts to wood, metal, glass and a whole lot more!”