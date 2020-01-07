“Amaya Sales UK offers the widest range of garment decoration equipment in the industry. All our products are leaders in their fields, representing excellent value for money and at the same time producing first class quality products,” says the supplier.

Kornit Digital direct-to-garment and direct-to-fabric printers Amaya supplies the full range of equipment from Kornit Digital together with its range of eco-friendly inks. “If you are looking for high production digital printing in high definition, and at the lowest cost per print, then the Kornit HD systems are your answer.” These include the Kornit Atlas, the Avalanche and the Storm, each offering a different level of production, as well as the Kornit Polypro for printing on polyester and the Kornit Vulcan, which Amaya says is “the ultimate in high- speed DTG printing”.

Texjet DTG printers by Polyprint “Texjet direct-to-garment printers have a long established history of providing excellent value for money, superb photo-quality printing, low cost per print and require minimum maintenance,” explains Amaya. The latest models available include the Texjet Shortee 2, which can print up to 32x45cm (A3+), providing a great option for users with space limitations. The Texjet Echo has a maximum print size of 42x60cm, and is ideal for all types of garments, adds Amaya. “All Texjet models are built with strong metal casing and can withstand high production use. They all have a very low running cost, one-pass printing, pressurised ink systems and can be left for around 30 days with the power off.”

Melco EMT16 Plus modular embroidery machines “More and more embroiderers are realising that the Melco EMT16 Plus modular system drastically improves their efficiency and production,” reports Amaya. “A big advantage of this system is that you can add on more production as you need it or split your production up to suit your ever-changing orders.” Also available from the distributor is the new Melco Calculator, which enables users to load a design and receive its full production data, costing, time to sew and the best machines available.