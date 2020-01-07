Offering a wide range of equipment for 2020, from Kornit DTG systems and Melco embroidery machines to Forever transfer papers
“Amaya Sales UK offers the widest range of garment decoration equipment in the industry. All our products are leaders in their fields, representing excellent value for money and at the same time producing first class quality products,” says the supplier.
Kornit Digital direct-to-garment and direct-to-fabric printers Amaya supplies the full range of equipment from Kornit Digital together with its range of eco-friendly inks. “If you are looking for high production digital printing in high definition, and at the lowest cost per print, then the Kornit HD systems are your answer.” These include the Kornit Atlas, the Avalanche and the Storm, each offering a different level of production, as well as the Kornit Polypro for printing on polyester and the Kornit Vulcan, which Amaya says is “the ultimate in high- speed DTG printing”.
Texjet DTG printers by Polyprint “Texjet direct-to-garment printers have a long established history of providing excellent value for money, superb photo-quality printing, low cost per print and require minimum maintenance,” explains Amaya. The latest models available include the Texjet Shortee 2, which can print up to 32x45cm (A3+), providing a great option for users with space limitations. The Texjet Echo has a maximum print size of 42x60cm, and is ideal for all types of garments, adds Amaya. “All Texjet models are built with strong metal casing and can withstand high production use. They all have a very low running cost, one-pass printing, pressurised ink systems and can be left for around 30 days with the power off.”
Melco EMT16 Plus modular embroidery machines “More and more embroiderers are realising that the Melco EMT16 Plus modular system drastically improves their efficiency and production,” reports Amaya. “A big advantage of this system is that you can add on more production as you need it or split your production up to suit your ever-changing orders.” Also available from the distributor is the new Melco Calculator, which enables users to load a design and receive its full production data, costing, time to sew and the best machines available.
Oki White Toner printers and Forever transfer paper Amaya also offers the Oki Pro 8432WT A3 and the Oki Pro 7411WT A4 white toner printers, as well as the latest Pro 9541WT, “the world’s first five-colour CMYK + White or Clear Gloss Toner”. Using these printers with Forever transfer paper enables users to print full colour onto dark and light garments and a variety of substrates, reports Amaya. “The Forever paper is very easy to use and gives high quality prints and very fine lettering. There are many different types of paper for various applications.” The most popular is Forever Laser Dark, which is used for full-colour printing onto dark garments with no weeding, the company reports.
Roland Print and Cut, and Versa UV Printers Fill a gap in your business with Roland’s versatile and productive printers, suggests Amaya. Models on offer include the latest Roland SG2 300 and SG2 540 Print and Cut, together with the Roland Versa LEF2 series of UV flatbed printers.
Tunnel dryers from Chiossi e Cavazzuti Amaya also offers the full range of Chiossi e Cavazzuti tunnel and drawer dryers for DTG and screen printing, which are suitable for both low and high production, and are excellent value for money, according to the company.
Forever Flex Soft transfer paper “With Flex Soft, users can print detailed, single colour designs on a basic black laser printer,” reports Amaya. “All you need is a heat press and you’re ready to start printing high quality designs onto dark or any colour garments. This is the ultimate alternative to vinyl garment film and remember, there’s no weeding. It’s available in standard colours, metallics and neon.”
Sef garment film and vinyl Amaya says its full range of Sef garment films offer easy weeding and a high quality finish, and at a low cost.
Amaya will be on stands E40 and E50 at the Printwear & Promotion Live! 2020 exhibition.