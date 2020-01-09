One Flex Available in 42 colours, including five neons, One Flex uses premium grade PU film for soft, silky transfers and is designed to enable users to cut the finest of detail. The hot-peel film can be applied in just five seconds, at temperatures as low 120°C, and is ideal for layering.
It features “superb stretch and rebound properties”, easy- to-see plotter cut lines with no curling when cut to smaller sheets, and it is very easy to weed with a medium/low tack release film, reports Dae Ha UK.
Lotus heat presses Also available exclusively through Dae Ha UK in the UK, Lotus presses are offered in small to industrial sizes across manual, semi-auto and pneumatic formats. “If you’re looking for a professional heat press that won’t let you down, then look no further than a Lotus,” suggests Dae Ha UK. “With quick-change lower platens and cap sets, these presses are the most ergonomically friendly available, no matter how hard you work them. With unique Mika-Tech smart heating technology, Lotus presses are versatile, durable, require minimal maintenance, and come with an industry leading two-year warranty.”
Contact Dae Ha UK for samples, further information and details of EMEA distribution opportunities.