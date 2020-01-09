One Flex Available in 42 colours, including five neons, One Flex uses premium grade PU film for soft, silky transfers and is designed to enable users to cut the finest of detail. The hot-peel film can be applied in just five seconds, at temperatures as low 120°C, and is ideal for layering.

It features “superb stretch and rebound properties”, easy- to-see plotter cut lines with no curling when cut to smaller sheets, and it is very easy to weed with a medium/low tack release film, reports Dae Ha UK.