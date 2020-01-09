Be inspired by colour in 2020 with the new One Flex PU film
The new One Flex PU film is spearheading Dae Ha’s constant drive to introduce the latest ground-breaking heat transfer vinyls (HTVs), with the company having added 100 new colours and patterns, across nine different types of HTV types, over the last year. “Dae Ha is a leading global manufacturer of premium quality heat press Cad-cut and printable (digital) vinyls for T-shirts, sports shirts, textiles and garments. It offers the latest transfer technology at an unrivalled quality-to-price ratio, along with a huge colour range. It’s this combination which sets Dae Ha apart,” comments the company’s UK distributor, Dae Ha UK.

One Flex Available in 42 colours, including five neons, One Flex uses premium grade PU film for soft, silky transfers and is designed to enable users to cut the finest of detail. The hot-peel film can be applied in just five seconds, at temperatures as low 120°C, and is ideal for layering.

It features “superb stretch and rebound properties”, easy- to-see plotter cut lines with no curling when cut to smaller sheets, and it is very easy to weed with a medium/low tack release film, reports Dae Ha UK.

Shimmer Flex– “The ultimate alternative to glitter”
One-stop HTV shop DaeHa’s ever-expanding range of HTVs also includes: True Vis and Max 3 compatible Digital PU (with new One Print arriving in Q2); Brushed PU; Chameleon Flex; Design Film; Shimmer Flex; Silicone Ultra; Ultra Soft Metallic Flex; and 13 new Reflective colours. “We offer a one-stop shop for all our customers’ HTV requirements,” promises Dae Ha UK.
Rhinotec plotter cutters Available exclusively through Dae Ha UK, the new, futuristic-looking Rhinotec RC Xa-Series of plotter cutters feature a “user-friendly, high speed and versatile” cutting system with automated contour cut, which supports software such as CorelDraw, Adode Illustrator, Artcut and Signcut. The Rhinotec RC Xa-Series is available in cutting widths of 63cm and 130cm, and is backed by a two-year warranty, including a new-for-old exchange policy.
Rhinotec RC Xa-Series plotter cutters are exclusive to Dae Ha UK
Rhinotec users also have access to Rhino Explore, an ever-growing free vector website, created especially for Rhinotec RC Xa-Series customers to help make their creative process easier. “Here you can explore thousands of ready-to-use pictures, mock-ups, templates and other creative content,” Dae Ha UK explains.

Lotus heat presses Also available exclusively through Dae Ha UK in the UK, Lotus presses are offered in small to industrial sizes across manual, semi-auto and pneumatic formats. “If you’re looking for a professional heat press that won’t let you down, then look no further than a Lotus,” suggests Dae Ha UK. “With quick-change lower platens and cap sets, these presses are the most ergonomically friendly available, no matter how hard you work them. With unique Mika-Tech smart heating technology, Lotus presses are versatile, durable, require minimal maintenance, and come with an industry leading two-year warranty.”

