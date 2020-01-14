“DecoNetwork has built all the tools you need to manage your custom decoration business,” says the software developer. “The new Version 8.5 release is jam-packed with the most requested features, along with major speed, performance and productivity improvements.”

Calendar View New additions to the software include a Calendar View that enables users to view production jobs on a calendar and arrange them via a drag-and-drop system, to schedule and reschedule production dates with ease. “This new calendar is the way forward with its ‘day view’ and ‘month view’ options, making it easier than ever to keep track of projects,” explains DecoNetwork.

Company Accounts It’s also possible to now have multiple contacts within a company listed in DecoNetwork Version 8.5. This means account statements and bills can be sent to the company instead of individual contacts and will help licensees to streamline communications with all contacts from within the same company and assign roles. “The flexibility with roles allows you to more easily work with your business-to-business customers, and easily stay in touch with them,” adds Cristofer Cruz, systems administrator for DecoNetwork.

As Low As Pricing Another feature to make its way into the new release is the ability to display the lowest possible blank product price, by including all applicable volume discounts and decoration price tables. “This not only allows users to communicate a more accurate price, but become more competitive as well,” adds DecoNetwork.

Quote Mode For users wanting to remove pricing from the front-end website altogether, Version 8.5 also offers the ability to change a web store to Quote Mode, which takes customer concepts from the designer and submits them as quote requests in Business Hub. Quote requests are then priced and sent out for approval by the customer, and once approval is granted, the quote can be converted into an order and payment managed from inside Business Hub.

ShipStation DecoNetwork also now integrates with ShipStation, which enables users to pass order information and automatically mark orders as shipped when completed. The software developer says this new integration makes the communications and shipping process smoother than ever before, giving users more time to spend on growing their business.

Faceted Search Widget With the new Faceted Search Widget, “connecting online shoppers to the exact product they’re looking for has never been this easy”, reports DecoNetwork. Available on the Blank Products Page, the Faceted Search Widget now lets consumers perform faceted searches by filtering parameters such as price, colour, brand, size and more.

WebsiteBuilder DecoNetwork’s Website Builder continues to be supported with further updates, reports the software developer. “With its ease of use, users can effortlessly build a mobile-friendly website integrated with supplier products, custom price tables, the online designer and more, all with simple drag-and-drop widgets.”

DecoNetwork Essentials Also new from DecoNetwork, Essentials is a subscription option that’s designed to make it easier than ever for budget-conscious start-ups and small businesses to access the software’s line of tools for printing and embroidery.

“As businesses increase sales and bring onboard new staff, managing it all can at times be challenging. With Essentials, subscribers can upgrade at any time, unlocking a wider set of production management and ecommerce tools built to meet the demands of a growing business,” explains DecoNetwork. To learn more and see DecoNetwork 8.5 in action, book a free personalised tour on the DecoNetwork website.

