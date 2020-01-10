Mimaki UJF-3042FX “With a choice of multiple inks that enable it to print onto almost any material, Mimaki’s UJF- 3042FX small format flatbed UV printer continues to deliver impressive business potential for promotional product printing companies,” Hybrid advises.

“Whether you’re producing short runs of personalised pens, highly decorated stationery such as notebooks and diaries or high value (and high profit) acrylic photo blocks, the UJF takes it all in its stride,” adds Brett. “With a price of £10,995, it’s a great tool for start-ups to find their niche, supplying a wide variety of products to individuals and businesses looking for bespoke prints.”

He continues: “The key to a lot of this capability comes down to choosing the ink most appropriate to business needs. Flexible inks are stretchable to allow for the expansion and contraction of movement. They still provide scuresistance and durability, but are astonishingly malleable on bendy surfaces like flexible phone cases. Alternatively, Mimaki’s hard UV inks are tough and ultra-durable. They have great adhesion and are suited to rigid applications such as printing on acrylic, wood, glass and metal.”

With machines to suit all budgets and printing needs, Hybrid points out that these three highlighted solutions provide only a snapshot of the overall Mimaki product range. “The importance of choosing a product that helps your business grow is paramount.

“Investing in a Mimaki can be the ideal springboard for companies looking at moving up a gear. All Mimaki printers are supplied with easy to use software that simplifies the design-to-print workflow and with a demonstration available with one of Hybrid’s reseller partners around the country, it’s never been easier to select the perfect Mimaki for your business,” concludes Brett.

