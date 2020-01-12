What are the most exciting aspects of the Digital Squeegee and the hybrid printing process?

Other than 400 digital quality shirts per hour? The saving in set-up times: the Digital Squeegee DS-4000 set- up takes minutes compared with hours for screen making, ink mixing and adjustments on a 10-colour screen printed image.Â

Then thereâ€™s image quality. Imaging a digital print on a screen printed underbase saves all the headaches associated with simulated process printing, and the final image can have details, smooth blends and image features that would be impossible using halftones through screen mesh.

Next is the saving on separation times and the reduction in on-press revisions that are typical with high colour-count screen printing jobs.Â A 12- to 14-colour screen printÂ can take hours of separations and involve several screen revisions.Â The same artwork can be set up in minutes with the Digital Squeegee, it will likely require far less (if any) art manipulation, and the odds of an on-press revision are also reduced.

Another advantage is the time saved loading and cleaning up the inks from large screen printing jobs. With the Digital Squeegee all you have are the CMYK inks in the unit. You can replace an ink room with a couple of white and underbase inks and some special effects.