“As personalised products grow more accessible for consumers, garment decoration is more popular now than ever. At the same time, there has been a significant rise in businesses offering these services, be it online or from a bricks-and-mortar store,” reports Roland DG.

“With so many competitors in the market, businesses need to be at the top of their game to maintain their edge. This is why it’s so important to invest in new equipment designed to turn part-time hobbyists into serious players,” adds the company.

Roland DG has been at the forefront of garment decoration technology for over 30 years. Today, the company offers a wide selection of devices that are ideal for heat transfer, dye-sublimation and direct-to-garment (DTG) printing.

TrueVis range Rob Goleniowski, head of sales for Roland DG UK, says: “For heat transfer applications, the success of your business relies on the quality of the print, the cutting accuracy and the reliability of the equipment. Roland has a reputation as the go-to manufacturer of cutting plotters and printer/cutters, and throughout 2019 we have launched enhanced models of our hugely popular TrueVis range.

“The TrueVis range excels in all these areas and many more, and it has become the cornerstone for thousands of print businesses worldwide.” Roland DG UK will be demonstrating the capabilities of the most compact device in the range, the TrueVis SG2-300, on stand G60 at Printwear and Promotion Live! 2020 from 19-21 January. “We welcome visitors wishing to learn how this device can help them generate a swift ROI,” he adds.

Texart RT-640M “The Texart RT-640M, our latest dye-sublimation printer, has unmatched versatility compared with others in the market due to its dual functionality,” says Rob. “Rather than choosing between a transfer paper or direct-to-textile printer, the RT-640M is capable of both functions, meaning owners can enjoy the full breadth of dye-sub applications. Also, with the addition of our fluorescent inks, the range of vibrant print effects is truly impressive.”