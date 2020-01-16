Whether you’re a well-established business or brand new to the world of garment decoration, Roland says it has the perfect equipment for your next investment
“As personalised products grow more accessible for consumers, garment decoration is more popular now than ever. At the same time, there has been a significant rise in businesses offering these services, be it online or from a bricks-and-mortar store,” reports Roland DG.
“With so many competitors in the market, businesses need to be at the top of their game to maintain their edge. This is why it’s so important to invest in new equipment designed to turn part-time hobbyists into serious players,” adds the company.
Roland DG has been at the forefront of garment decoration technology for over 30 years. Today, the company offers a wide selection of devices that are ideal for heat transfer, dye-sublimation and direct-to-garment (DTG) printing.
TrueVis range Rob Goleniowski, head of sales for Roland DG UK, says: “For heat transfer applications, the success of your business relies on the quality of the print, the cutting accuracy and the reliability of the equipment. Roland has a reputation as the go-to manufacturer of cutting plotters and printer/cutters, and throughout 2019 we have launched enhanced models of our hugely popular TrueVis range.
“The TrueVis range excels in all these areas and many more, and it has become the cornerstone for thousands of print businesses worldwide.” Roland DG UK will be demonstrating the capabilities of the most compact device in the range, the TrueVis SG2-300, on stand G60 at Printwear and Promotion Live! 2020 from 19-21 January. “We welcome visitors wishing to learn how this device can help them generate a swift ROI,” he adds.
Texart RT-640M “The Texart RT-640M, our latest dye-sublimation printer, has unmatched versatility compared with others in the market due to its dual functionality,” says Rob. “Rather than choosing between a transfer paper or direct-to-textile printer, the RT-640M is capable of both functions, meaning owners can enjoy the full breadth of dye-sub applications. Also, with the addition of our fluorescent inks, the range of vibrant print effects is truly impressive.”
VersaStudio BT-12 At P&P Live! 2019, Roland DG UK launched its first DTG printer, the VersaStudio BT-12. “This was obviously exciting for us, but we didn’t expect the overwhelming reaction from visitors,” Rob explains.
The BT-12 features a printing unit and separate heating unit, and lets users print direct up to A4 size onto garments with at least 50% cotton content. Offered at an affordable price point, says Rob, the printer makes “a great introduction to the world of garment decoration, or a useful addition to an existing business”.
Because of the meticulous build quality of the devices, Roland says its stand at P&P Live! 2020 will be a must-visit for small business owners looking to take the next step and invest in premium equipment from cutters and printer/ cutters to DTG printers.
“But Roland’s suitability as a business partner doesn’t just stem from our equipment – we are renowned throughout the industry for our unrivalled post-sale support.”
Each new device comes with a 12-month Roland DG Care Original Warranty – a feature-packed support package that protects businesses from costly downtime in the event of a fault or damage to the device. Users can also benefit from a wide library of online resources that provide self-maintenance advice and troubleshooting tips. “Even if they can’t find what they’re looking for online,” explains Roland, “users can contact the Roland DG Care team via phone or email and get the answers they need.
“True support is about more than fixing problems – it’s about helping customers get the most from their equipment, and The Roland Academy provides invaluable training resources.” Users purchasing a Roland device can book one of the Roland Academy’s select courses at no extra cost, and glean in-depth knowledge on all aspects of digital printing. The Roland Academy also produces regular webinars, which are free to watch on the Roland website.
“As we start 2020, there’s no better time for business owners to research their next investment,” concludes Roland.