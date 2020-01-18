YES celebrates 25 years of business in 2020
“In 2020, we are celebrating a quarter of a century of serving the embroidery and print industry, and we couldn’t be prouder,” says YES (Your Embroidery Services). “A family-owned business, we have come a long way since its establishment one bright February morning on St. Valentine’s Day. Since then, we have gone through many changes that have ultimately shaped us into the prospering company we have become.
“Today, we are using not only the best products in the industry, but also some of the most advanced and cost-effective ones. As suppliers and experts in embroidery machines, DTG printing, UV and heat transfer printers, bling machines, software consumables and more, we believe our products are second to none.”
Based in Mansfield, YES has three showrooms dedicated to embroidery and DTG printing, as well as label printing, and an onsite warehouse and development facilities. “We are not just selling machinery, but are actively involved in their development, and offer advice, after-care and training, which in turn has made us one of the most experienced companies in the industry,” adds YES.
From 19-21 January 2020, YES will be on stand H10 at the Printwear & Promotion Live! show at the Birmingham NEC.
Team of experts “Our team of experts at Printwear & Promotion Live! will be offering an amazing opportunity to anyone who wants to have a first-hand experience with what our machines can do. During that time, we will be presenting and demonstrating the stunning technology and quality of the different embroidery and direct-to-print machines we supply and develop,” explains YES. “You will be able to witness intricate, vibrant designs being realised onto virtually any type of surface. The event is an excellent source of free inspiration and advice, with every area of printwear production covered by the best in the business.”
Ricoma Embroidery Machines “Ricoma’s computerised embroidery machines have helped businesses start and expand in over 130 countries, and their revolutionary technology has taken the quality of embroidery to a whole new level,” says YES. “Make sure you swing by stand H52 for a demonstration and a chat with our experts.”
25th Anniversary Prize Draw To celebrate its 25th anniversary, YES has announced that it will be offering a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to win a new SWF MAN12 single- head embroidery machine, in its 25th Anniversary Prize Draw.
“This versatile embroidery machine is quiet-running and compact, while performing at a standard stitch field of 360x230mm. Whether you are just starting in embroidery or wanting to expand by adding another cost-efficient machine, make sure you don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity,” says the company.
For a chance to win the SWF MAN12, you’ll need to enter the company’s prize draw by either visiting the YES stand at P&P Live! in January or, if you purchase a new embroidery machine from YES between 1 December 2019 and 13 February 2020, you will be entered into the draw automatically. “The prize draw will be made on our anniversary on 14 February 2020 at 12 noon via Facebook Live,” says YES. “Good luck to everyone!”
Today, just as it has over the past 25 years, YES prides itself on serving its customers with quality products at affordable prices, as well as further developing and expanding with a highly skilled team of experts in order to meet the demands of the industry.
CEO Roy Burton comments: “One of the key reasons for the success of YES is the commitment we show to service and to our customers. We can say with 100% certainty that we will continue to provide an outstanding quality of service in the years to come. Here’s to the next 25.”