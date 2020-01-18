“In 2020, we are celebrating a quarter of a century of serving the embroidery and print industry, and we couldn’t be prouder,” says YES (Your Embroidery Services). “A family-owned business, we have come a long way since its establishment one bright February morning on St. Valentine’s Day. Since then, we have gone through many changes that have ultimately shaped us into the prospering company we have become.

“Today, we are using not only the best products in the industry, but also some of the most advanced and cost-effective ones. As suppliers and experts in embroidery machines, DTG printing, UV and heat transfer printers, bling machines, software consumables and more, we believe our products are second to none.”

Based in Mansfield, YES has three showrooms dedicated to embroidery and DTG printing, as well as label printing, and an onsite warehouse and development facilities. “We are not just selling machinery, but are actively involved in their development, and offer advice, after-care and training, which in turn has made us one of the most experienced companies in the industry,” adds YES.

From 19-21 January 2020, YES will be on stand H10 at the Printwear & Promotion Live! show at the Birmingham NEC.

Team of experts “Our team of experts at Printwear & Promotion Live! will be offering an amazing opportunity to anyone who wants to have a first-hand experience with what our machines can do. During that time, we will be presenting and demonstrating the stunning technology and quality of the different embroidery and direct-to-print machines we supply and develop,” explains YES. “You will be able to witness intricate, vibrant designs being realised onto virtually any type of surface. The event is an excellent source of free inspiration and advice, with every area of printwear production covered by the best in the business.”