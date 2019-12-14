David and Goliath

When youâ€™re a small-business David doing business with big-supplier Goliaths, you canâ€™t expect to meet force with force â€” you have to outwit them. The rule in the business world is similar to that of the jungle: the strongestÂ will prevail, unless the weaker are smarter. Large suppliers will use their superior size and strength to exercise influence and even intimidate small businesses when it suits them, much more so if the small businesses donâ€™t have alternative sources of supply.

My small business of eight employees couldnâ€™t have been more of a DavidÂ in comparison with its main supplier, Goliath Ink (my pseudonym forÂ them), a wholly owned subsidiaryÂ of a vertically integrated, publicly traded, multinational conglomerate with over 7,000 employees. BecauseÂ of its dependence upon Goliath Ink, which would hear no criticism of its adverse pricing structure, my small business was at a disadvantage. Goliath Ink, through lack of Canadian market awareness and a lingering dose of arrogance born of being the industry leader for many years, dogmatically adhered to the belief that its product was vastly superior to all else in the market and therefore its significantly higher prices were justified. But market circumstances had changed. Competitors closed the quality gap while maintaining lower prices. I was left no choice but to supplement our product range with a less expensive brand of textile screen printing ink to satisfy the demands of certain price- sensitive customers. However, I didnâ€™t want Goliath Ink to know this because I couldnâ€™t trust them not to turn nasty.

Soon after the first delivery of the new brand of ink to our warehouse, Goliathâ€™s representative responsible for our account paid us a rare visit. So soon, in fact, that I wondered if heâ€™d heard about the second brand of ink and was on a mission to investigate. It was, the representative said in the phone call from Los Angeles, to be just a quick, same day, in-and-out visit to review a few figures and compile projections for the coming year. We extended the courtesy of a warehouse tour â€” a courtesy we extended to all our suppliersâ€™ representatives, even though we knew they were only interested in seeing if we were carrying competitorsâ€™ products. To this day I donâ€™t know if he suspected anything, but the only ink the representative saw in our warehouse was Goliathâ€™s.

The day before he arrived I rented a one-tonne cube van, into which our warehouse manager loaded the entire inventory of the new brand of ink â€” and she drove it away to a parking spot just 50 feet away. As soon as the representative was safely winging his way back to California, the truck was backed up to the warehouse and unloading commenced. A head-to- head confrontation that could have ended badly for my small business was avoided. When backed into a corner by a big supplier, a small business needs to be smart. Sometimes survival can depend upon creative solutions.