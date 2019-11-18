Organic cotton and recycled polyester lead the way, as we round-up the latest eco-friendly garments for your earth-conscious customers
The new Erawan Organic Long Sleeve Tee (EA021) is not only stylish, but a superb base for print and embroidery, says Écologie by AWDis. Made using 100% organic, regenerated cotton, the soft tee features a ribbed collar, taped neck and set-in sleeves with twin-needle stitching. It’s available in sizes XS-2XL in two colours: Arctic white and jet black.
New from Stanley/Stella, the Sider Hoodie (SX066) has unique side pockets allowing for a bigger decoration space to create the perfect print, advises Ralawise. Made from 85% organic cotton/15% recycled polyester, the stylish unisex hoodie is available in nine colours.
The Classic-T Organic is now available for women (ST2620) and children (ST2220) to complete “the organic family in our Green Urban product line”, says Stedman. The crew-neck tee complies with the Oeko-Tex Standard 100, and is made from 100% OCS-certified organic cotton that promises to be gentle on the skin. It’s available in eight modern colours in sizes XS-XL for women, and ages 5-6 to 12-13 years for children.
New from Russell, the Pure Organic Tee for men and women (108M/F) is made from 100% organic, ringspun combed cotton, and is manufactured at a GOTS-certified factory. The lightweight tee has a modern cut, adds the brand, and offers a soft, durable surface that is perfectly suited to printing. It’s available in nine colours in sizes XS-3XL for men, and XS-2XL for women.
Made from an organic cotton-rich fabric with 20% recycled polyester, the Sweatshirt (M194) from Mantis World is an easy-to-decorate staple for any decorator looking to up their eco-offering without sacrificing style, says the brand. Available in six colours, the sweatshirt features a tear-away label and comes in sizes S-2XL. A companion style, the Women’s Favourite Sweatshirt (M77), is also available in sizes S-XL in six colours.
Asquith & Fox has four new styles in its organic range: the Men’s and Women’s Organic Crew Neck Sweatshirt (AQ078/AQ079), the Men’s Organic Hoodie (AQ080) and the Women’s Zip-through Hoodie (AQ081). “Beautifully soft and ideal for decoration,” says the brand, “these hoodies and sweats are made to be rebranded.” All styles are made from 80% organic cotton/20% polyester, and are available in up to nine colours.
The Ladies Roll Up Sleeve T-Shirt (O80012) from Neutral is made from 100% organic Fairtrade cotton with a EU Ecolabel confirming its eco-friendly production credentials, from cotton field to final garment. The round-neck tee is slightly fitted with on-trend rolled sleeves and a hang tag made from waste cotton. It’s available in sizes XS-2XL, with a men’s companion style (O60012) also available in sizes S-3XL; both styles come in five colours: black, white, navy, grey and military green.
BabyBugz offers a collection of five striped babywear styles made from skin-friendly, 100% certified organic cotton, which are available in up to three colourways: navy/white, heather grey/white and organic natural/white. The range includes the Baby Striped T (BZ45), Hooded T (BZ47), Playsuit (BZ48), Leggings (BZ46) and the Little Hat with Ears (BZ51). Ideal for decoration and featuring a tear-away neck label, all styles are Oeko-Tex certified and come in sizes 3-6 to 12-18 months.
From Snickers Workwear’s new Vision Work range, the AllroundWork Vision Work Trousers (6270) and AllroundWork Vision Work Jacket (1570) are made from Better Cotton Initiative (BCI) cotton and recycled polyester. The trousers are made with a reinforced Cordura stretch fabric, and feature pre-bent legs, mechanical air flow at the back of the knees, stretch mesh for inside leg ventilation and a KneeGuard Pro system certified to EN 14404. The jacket features a dropped back for warmth, zipped front pockets, pre-bent sleeves and reinforced Cordura stretch elbows.
T-shirts from No Sweat are made in a worker’s co-op in Bangladesh run by former sweatshop workers, who are now earning a living wage and have a voice in their work, says the brand. The 180gsm T-shirts are made from 100% ringspun cotton, and are currently available in sizes XS-2XL in three colours: black, white and grey marl. All of the brand’s T-shirts are made with Oeko-Tex Standard 100 and Better Cotton Initiative certified cotton, and its profits are used to fund garment workers’ unions in developing countries and help its fight against sweatshop labour.
Regatta Professional’s new Firedown Down-Touch Insulated Jacket (TRA496) is lightweight and water-repellent, promising warmth without the weight. The down-touch jacket has an on-trend wet-look finish and is PFC-free, providing an “environmentally friendly option for professional workers”, says the brand. It’s also compressible and features two front zip pockets, a full-length zip and a tear-away label. Available in four colourways, the jacket comes in sizes S-3XL.
New clothing brand Original FNB promises fashion styles with eco credentials. The ethically produced collection includes the Unisex Hood, Unisex Tee and Unisex Sweat, all made using organic fabrics or a blend of organic and recycled materials. “We strongly believe in the environment,” says the brand, “and think the most ecological thing you can do is to produce a garment that people want to wear again and again: the opposite of disposable fashion.”
