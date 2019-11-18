T-shirts from No Sweat are made in a worker’s co-op in Bangladesh run by former sweatshop workers, who are now earning a living wage and have a voice in their work, says the brand. The 180gsm T-shirts are made from 100% ringspun cotton, and are currently available in sizes XS-2XL in three colours: black, white and grey marl. All of the brand’s T-shirts are made with Oeko-Tex Standard 100 and Better Cotton Initiative certified cotton, and its profits are used to fund garment workers’ unions in developing countries and help its fight against sweatshop labour.

www.nosweat.org.uk