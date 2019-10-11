Relationships and service

Eric and Next Level’s head of sales, Mark Seymour, have been back and forth to the UK several times this year with other members of staff to support PenCarrie’s team in getting to know the brand. With its own 28-year heritage, the Devon-based distributor, which stocks over 90 of the industry’s top brands for the promotional decoration and resale markets, has plenty of expertise in helping to launch new brands and product ranges. Yet Eric recognises that, for many prospective customers in the UK, Next Level is still little known. “Much of the market has had a lot to learn about us. They may have heard of us before or seen the brand but not known about the range. Once we came out, the reception was great. It’s still early on, we are still proving to people what we can do. It’s just a matter of time.”

New products are due to be added to the UK line-up later this year, including jackets, hoodies, sweats and fleeces from across Next Level’s collections. “Eventually the UK and European market will have a lot more [choice] – close to everything we have in the States,” Eric says. He adds that, following recapitalisation with private equity firm Blue Point Capital Partners a year ago, Next Level Apparel will continue to expand and invest, with Joe at the helm as CEO. Innovation will remain key: “We are always looking at our fabric resources and what people have developed.”

Working with PenCarrie, Next Level hopes to build the same kinds of strong relationships that it has in its home market. “We like the business-to-business model,” Eric says. “It’s not just ‘make one and run’. It’s personal. It’s based on relationships and service. It’s about consistency and excitement, bringing the right product and servicing it well and supporting customers and distributors so they have the knowledge to sell that product themselves.” With stock now available in the UK, the brand is inviting PenCarrie’s customers to join it in taking the imprint market to the next level.

