What inspired the design of the new Modulr backpack with detachable pockets?

Our focus was â€˜designed for decorationâ€™ â€” we really thought about what we could do to make it easier for people to decorate our products. We decided to break the product down into smaller, manageable parts, with extended decoration access and opportunities to brand â€” plus the option to create thousands of colour combinations. Thereâ€™s increasing consumer demand for multi-function, multi-purpose carrying solutions, and the Modulr Collection transcends markets from back-to-school through to contemporary streetwear.

Which of your new styles do you expect to be a bestseller?

The ReNew in BagBase. Sustainability is a key driver for modern consumers so I would expect â€” and hope â€” that this will pick up some major traction and enable us to move closer to a more sustainable future. One day all our polyester could be recycled.

How do you think the market will develop over the next few years?

I think consumers will continue to make more considered purchases and there will be an increasing expectation surrounding sustainability and the environmental impact of the products they buy.

Whatâ€™s the best piece of marketing or sales advice you can give to Images readers to help them sell more decorated bags?

Help your customers to understand that every bag is a walking billboard of advertising opportunity, unencumbered by any other item of clothing. Itâ€™s not very often that you see someone wearing a coat over their branded backpack or messenger bag.

