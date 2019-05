And the key colour and fabric trends?

Black is a fashion favourite and nowadays this is also true in childrenswear. There’s much less demand for typical gender-associated kids’ colours and more demand for core colours like black, heather grey and navy. There’s a real ‘cool kid’ vibe coming through and even the youngest fashionistas want to coordinate their looks with matching colours across different styles.

How is the ‘mini me’ or ‘twinning’ trend influencing product development?

There’s no doubt that we’ve seen the impact of this trend reflected in the growth of SF Minni sales, and the ‘mini me’ styling is definitely increasing in popularity. Our customers have been continually asking for kids’ versions of their favourite SF styles; we now offer 18 styles that coordinate from SF Minni kids’ styles through to the main SF range for adults. It’s a great opportunity for the decoration market as personalised matching sets have proven to be popular, particularly for online businesses. We’re launching new SM083 Kids’ Tartan Lounge Pants in October as the men’s and women’s versions have been a huge hit and customers are asking for the kids’ equivalent.