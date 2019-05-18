And the key colour and fabric trends?

Black is a fashion favourite and nowadaysÂ this is also true in childrenswear. There’s much less demand for typical gender-associated kids’ colours and more demand for core colours like black, heather grey and navy. Thereâ€™s a real â€˜cool kidâ€™ vibe coming through and even the youngest fashionistas want to coordinate their looks with matching colours across different styles.

How is the â€˜mini meâ€™ or â€˜twinningâ€™ trend influencing product development?

Thereâ€™s no doubt that weâ€™ve seen the impact of this trend reflected in the growth of SF Minni sales, and the â€˜mini meâ€™ styling is definitely increasing in popularity. Our customers have been continually asking for kidsâ€™ versions of their favourite SF styles; we now offer 18 styles that coordinate from SF Minni kidsâ€™ styles through toÂ the main SF range for adults. Itâ€™s a great opportunity for the decoration market as personalised matching sets have proven to be popular, particularly for online businesses. Weâ€™re launching new SM083 Kidsâ€™ Tartan Lounge Pants in October as the menâ€™s and womenâ€™s versions have been a huge hit and customers are asking for the kidsâ€™ equivalent.