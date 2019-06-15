What are the key design trends in collegewear at the moment?

A classic stylish sweatshirt never goes out of fashion. Both plain, coloured and graphic styles are always popular. The JH030 AWDis Sweat, available in 41 great colours, along with the JH001 College Hoodie are perfect college all-rounders. You can pair them with almost everything, from denim skinnies to cargo pants, skirts or leggings to tie in with the current athleisure trend.

And what are the key colour and fabric trends?

Mustard is a key colour for this year.Â You can find this on-trend shade inÂ our JH001 College Hoodie that is also available in 65 amazing colours. Marl fabrics are key this season: the JH017 Surf Hoodie is a popular choice and available in five pastel shades; the fabric has a melange ash-effect throughout the fabric.