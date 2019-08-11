Our designers have to work with precision to create colour palettes that are sympathetic to trends, brands and wearability. From a trend perspective for 2021, colours are falling broadly into two categories:

Artificial – these have an unnatural intensity and are created for a digital age, where tones need to pop on screen just as much as they do in real life. An example of these would be oxy fire, pink lift and lemon sherbet.

Enhanced naturals – natural colours have a muted and nuanced quality inspired by the unpredictable look of natural pigmented dyes. As sustainability becomes a more immediate and mainstream issue, colours like these, which appear to have come straight from the source, will have stronger appeal. An example of these would be pecan, Danish brown and soap nut.

Which fabrics to you expect to increase in popularity over the next 12-24 months?

A move towards more natural or recycled man-made fibres will definitely gain momentum. No one can ignore the environmental issues we are all experiencing. Climate change and its effects are all around us on a daily basis. Customers realise this, with many letting us know of their wish to commit to using these types of fabrics in the future.