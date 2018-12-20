What colours are you expecting to be the most popular in 2019?Â

Black is always a key seller in our market, so I would expect it to doÂ well. We have also had a really good response to the purple shade in our seamless range, which has goneÂ down well with dance clubs and also independent leisurewear brands. From looking at trend predictions, burgundy and berry shades look set to remain popular over the coming year, as well as several different shades of blue such as royal, navy and teal. Neutrals are also important, and weâ€™re seeing quite a bit of army or khaki green coming through too.Â

What fabrics have customers been asking you for, and which do you expect to increase in popularity?

People have really liked the spacer fabric on our Active Hoodie as itâ€™s been widely used by retail/fashion brands and is also soft, breathable and comfortable to wear. Mesh is also really popular right now in womenâ€˜s activewear, and weâ€™re seeing more and more items with laser-cut holes, which not only look great but provide breathability too.Â I also expect there will be more of a movement into sustainable or recycled fibres over the next few years as this is what everyoneâ€™s talking about, as well as more intelligent fabrics with added performance benefits.Â