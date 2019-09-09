What are the essential featuresÂ that end users are looking for in a brandable jacket?

An imprintable jacket is different toÂ a retail jacket as it is designed to be decorated, and is sold at a price that allows printers to add value to the product and yet still sell the product at a price that makes sense to the end user. Great design and functionality are obvious required features, and itâ€™s vital that the garment has been made responsibly and ethically.

Are particular jacket styles mostÂ suited to particular end users?

Yes, I think they are. Our Windwear jacket is suited to lighter weather protection, so think of sports or school club trips or branded holiday groupsÂ as likely users, whereas the three-layer softshell styles provide more substantial protection against the elements, andÂ so can be worn by teams all year round who are working outdoors. The microfleece is a really versatile style that can be seen in many work or team environments such as retail locations like supermarkets or garden centres, or as an added layer of warmth in offices, stores and workplaces.

Which of your new styles do you expect to be the bestseller and why?

Each of the styles has a clear and different core purpose, and all are extremely versatile. However, I would envisage the softshell styles to be the most anticipated based on feedback that weâ€™ve had from our UK brand representatives when theyâ€™ve previewed the range with their network of contacts.