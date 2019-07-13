Why do you think there has there been an increased demand for more saturated, intense colours?

Social media has influenced the demand for more vibrant colour asÂ it stands out from everything else,Â as has the increase in performance-based materials we see coming into the market. The craze for neons is another factor â€“ showing up notÂ just in beach, street and activewear, but also in luxury, outerwear and even in packaging and furniture.

How did Pantone select the colours included in the polyester swatch book?

The collection of colours wasÂ curated based on market needÂ and trend relevance. Creating a palette that crosses through all colour families, covering both core and looking to where colour is going based on trend, gives us the confidence that our clients will have the right colours at their disposal.

What are the key colours for 2019 and 2020 in fashion?

There are never just one or two key colours for fashion, especially today when so many turn to colour to visually express who they are. What I would say is that we are seeing a lot of contrast in the harmonies; ie, a bright orange with a taupe, a turquoise with a steel grey, neons with naturals, hot and cold, etc.