What are the key design trends in wearable accessories at the moment?

There are many trends throughout wearable accessories, which are growing at different rates as consumer behaviour continues to evolve, challenging brands at every turn with no one-size-fits-all formula. However, the athleisure trend has gone from strength to strength over the past few years and is set to continue throughout 2019, developing into off shoot trends such as streetwear.

The trucker style is set to continue growing. The style is utilised across the athleisure and streetwear trends, but also transcends so many other markets, back to its original roots as a true promotional product.

And what about colour and fabric trends?

There is increasing interest in more technical fabrics and accents, such as welded zips and knitted fabrics, which has been influenced by sneakers. This can be seen in our Lux Knit Stretch-Fit (B197), Spacer Marl Stretch-Fit (B676) and Air Mesh (B196) caps.

How much influence is the retail market having on wearable accessories?

Retail has much more of an influence on our industry than it ever has before. As the re-branders market continues to grow, they want accessibility to the latest retail designs to add to their product offering. This means that we need to have these designs available and in the correct palettes for the season. Retail influence can be seen in the more form-fitted shapes and fabrics in the Urbanwear Trucker (B646) and Urbanwear 6 Panel Cap (B651).

What have been the most significant advances in wearable accessories recently, and do you think there is scope for further development?

There is always scope for further development: progression is key to keeping the industry fresh and moving forward. The most significant advances are in the availability of higher grade and more technical fabric options. This can be seen in Beechfieldâ€˜s Softshell Sports Tech Gloves (B310) with the ergonomic fi t and touchscreen palm print, and also in the Camo Cuff ed Beanie (B419), where the advances are shown in the stretch and return of the beanie, something which is not often seen with a fully jacquard-knitted crown. Keep an eye out for more progressive fabrics arriving for the 2019 season!