What are the key design trends in womenswear for 2019?

Weâ€˜re definitely seeing more demand for streetwear items like wide-leg pants, cargos and also crops â€“ they are here to stay! Oversized, baggy items are another one; we find a lot of girls are opting for larger sizes at the moment or even wearing menâ€˜s heavy cotton tees. Also, the statement cotton tote bags are great, which weâ€˜ll see more of as plastic bag use decreases.

What colours are you expectingÂ to be most popular with your womenswear buyers in 2019?

Neutrals are still big, but rather than Yeezy/army-inspired, they are more earthy, off-whites, white marls, etc. Then there is also the flipside to this with brightly coloured hoods and crews making a large comeback. Our new price-point sweat, the Supply Hood, for example, comes in colours like bright orange, gold, red, green and royal blue.

What are the current go-to womenswear fabrics, and which fabrics do you expect to increase in popularity over the coming months?

For us, organic cotton is definitely becoming more popular as availability and price are becoming more consumer-friendly. Recycled fabrics, although not perfect, will definitely be more requested in the industry as well, but they are very specialised and have a long way to go.