Dive into designs

Taking into account some basic truths about tees â€“ ie that they are incredibly stretchy, particularly in the horizontal aspect of the garment, that the jersey knit structure that defines them has a vertical rib that lends a grain to the fabric, and that the material in most tees is light and pliable â€“ itâ€™s easy to see that certain designs are more likely to cause trouble than others.

Fully filled, multi-layered designs and those with fine vertical lines or vertical fills will overly distort the fabric and interact with the grain, losing details or showing too much of the ground through the fills.

Whenever possible, use light, airy designs, reduce densities by using structural underlay to lift up top stitching, and avoid vertical fills and lines that can â€˜fallâ€™ into the grain. The lighter the tee selected, the lighter the design should be, resulting in a garment with less distortion and a good hand.