Flood Print: M&R Radicure D Electric Conveyor Dryer from Screen Print World
Tudor Lloyd-Kerry, co-owner
Tell us a bit about your business
Flood Print is a family-run garment decorator that predominately specialises in screen printing. Weâ€™re based in mid- Wales near to the Shropshire border.
What dryer do you use and whenÂ did you buy it?
The M&R Radicure D with a three-metre oven, which we purchased in July 2018 to replace a smaller M&R Fusion dryer. The Radicure D was in the region of Â£20,000
What other dryers, if any, did you look at before purchasing this one?
We looked at a range of different dryers from a few UK suppliers.
Why did you choose the Radicure D?
We had to go for an electric dryer as we donâ€™t have access to gas or facilities for cylinders. This particular oven allows us to cure water-based and discharge inks more efficiently.
Is there anything youâ€™d like to see in an upgrade or donâ€™t particularly like about it?
Itâ€™s been great so far. I personally wouldnâ€™t see the point in making it any more complicated for the sake of it. If we had to pick a fault with it, the digital display is a bit small and fiddly, but thatâ€™s not a big issue.
What sort of work is it used for?
We cure all of our screen printed garments. Our MOQ starts at 20 items, but we can print around 500 items manually per day. With an automatic set-up this particular dryer could cure hundreds of garments per hour.
Whatâ€™s it like to use? Do you have any tips on how to get the most out of it?
Itâ€™s great to use. Let it warm up for a while on very cold mornings. Once itâ€™s up to temperature it will stay steady all day long without checking it.
What machine do you use in combination with your dryer?
At present we have an M&R Chameleon manual press with side clamps and Newman roller frames. We plan to add an automatic press within the next few months and this dryer will be more than capable of keeping up with production.
What would be your advice to others thinking of buying a dryer?
Look into all your options: electric or gas, oven length and width, etc. Work out how much space you have and make sure you can accommodate the size you want. If you can (funds and space allowing), buy slightly bigger than you need. You donâ€™t want to be upgrading again six to 12 months down the line.