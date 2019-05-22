Tell us a bit about your business

Flood Print is a family-run garment decorator that predominately specialises in screen printing. Weâ€™re based in mid- Wales near to the Shropshire border.

What dryer do you use and whenÂ did you buy it?

The M&R Radicure D with a three-metre oven, which we purchased in July 2018 to replace a smaller M&R Fusion dryer. The Radicure D was in the region of Â£20,000

What other dryers, if any, did you look at before purchasing this one?

We looked at a range of different dryers from a few UK suppliers.

Why did you choose the Radicure D?

We had to go for an electric dryer as we donâ€™t have access to gas or facilities for cylinders. This particular oven allows us to cure water-based and discharge inks more efficiently.