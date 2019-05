Tell us a bit about your business

Flood Print is a family-run garment decorator that predominately specialises in screen printing. We’re based in mid- Wales near to the Shropshire border.

What dryer do you use and when did you buy it?

The M&R Radicure D with a three-metre oven, which we purchased in July 2018 to replace a smaller M&R Fusion dryer. The Radicure D was in the region of £20,000

What other dryers, if any, did you look at before purchasing this one?

We looked at a range of different dryers from a few UK suppliers.

Why did you choose the Radicure D?

We had to go for an electric dryer as we don’t have access to gas or facilities for cylinders. This particular oven allows us to cure water-based and discharge inks more efficiently.