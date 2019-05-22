Tell us a bit about your company

Skyline Whitespace (Whitespace Exhibitions) is a dedicated team of exhibition and event professionals who are devoted to designing powerful exhibition experiences. We are based in Wimbledon with 50 staand have been in business since 2002. We design, print, project manage and build exhibitions all over the world. Through exceptional stand design, great storytelling and the latest interactive tools we bring brands to life and deliver real results for them and their audience. Our offer ranges from lightweight displays to full structural exhibition stands. No matter what type of stands companies are after, we put design and creativity at the core of all our work.

What drying system do you use, and when did you buy it?

We have a Monti Antonio 3.2 calender, which we bought through I-Sub. This was our first calender purchase and it cost Â£63,000.

What other machines did you look at?

I looked at the Mimaki MTex printer, which has an in-line calender, and also the Hollanders ColorFix 320.

Why did you decide on this system?

The Monti is considered the Rolls Royce of calenders with a proven track record of reliability and quality. The simple design makes the Monti relatively easy to use. The re-sale on these is very good also.

Is there anything youâ€™d like to see in an upgrade or donâ€™t particularly like about it?

Everything is hot and heavy. Automation on loading material would be wonderful.

Do you have any tips on how to get the most out of it?

Always use two people to load the machine who know what they are doing, which is very important to getting a good end result on the fabric prints. Keep the machine clean and well maintained. Good extraction is essential as we had problems getting this right and it took almost a year before we were happy.

What sort of work is it used for?

We run big, rectangular fabrics in both backlit and greyback material, which are then finished with kader edging using a Matic sewing system and popped into metal frame extrusions. These form the core of our exhibition stands.

What other machines do you have?

We have a Dgen Teleios Grande 3.2 dye-sub printer, a Matic sewing machine system and a Blackman & White VersaTech laser cutter.

Whatâ€™s your advice to others thinking of buying a calender?

My advice would be to buy a Monti drum calendar rather than an infra- red or a â€˜toasterâ€™ type calender, even though it is more expensive than other calenders on the market. Printers will vary, but the common problem with fabric graphics I have outsourced in the past is the fixing of the image and gassing, where the image bleeds. Some really struggle to give a permanent fix on graphics even when profiles on the printers are correct; this can lead to graphic transfer of image when fabrics are stored.

www.skylinewhitespace.com