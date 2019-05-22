Is there anything youâ€™d like to see in an upgrade or donâ€™t particularly like about it?

The only comment I have is the analogue dial for the belt speed is a little sensitive and can be difficult to keep on the desired voltage.

Whatâ€™s it like to use?

Even though it is as loud as hell (the fans are a necessary evil!) itâ€™s a pleasure to use. It easily provides the correct temperature for the correct time, which gives absolute peace of mind that the image is going to stay right where it is on the shirt.

What sort of work is it used for?

As a user of a manual press my average print run is around 50 to 100. It works great on even smaller runs, as well as the odd 300+.

What other machines do you use?

I also use the Vastex Air Flash. Again, a small amount of airflow really helps to dry the ink sufficiently for a second layer or next colour.

What would be your advice to others thinking of investing in a dryer?

Always make sure that it is going to be fit for the type of inks you intend on using and that itâ€™ll grow with your business and workload. I believe I was mis-sold my first professional dryer as it wasnâ€™t able to achieve anywhere near the time required to cure water-based inks. I had to pass every tee back through the dryer a second time for the best part of four years. It was tedious, to say the least. Therefore, be sure the company you are purchasing the dryer from shares your goals and aspirations. Dalesway was flawless in the service it provided and product knowledge.

www.instagram.com/broadsidescreenprinting