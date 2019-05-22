Tell us a bit about your business

Bag It Donâ€™t Bin It Ltd, also knowÂ as BIDBI, is an eco-friendly printing company based in Sheffield. Our main substrate is a high quality, Fairtrade cotton tote, which we brand as an alternative to plastic bags.

What dryer do you have?

After long and exhaustive research we moved to using a Tesoma gas dryer, which we purchased from MHM at a cost of Â£18,000. We faced challenges with curing certain types of inks with our old dryer but, since switching over 12 months ago, we have found the Tesoma dryer has helped increase efficiencies within our print factory here in Sheffield.

Why did you choose your current dryer? What do you think is its main advantage?

Quite simply, itâ€˜s the best out there! The main advantage of this dryer is its ability to maintain temperature within its heat chamber; as a result, the dryer uses less gas which means itâ€˜s cost-effective and helps us to reduce our use of natureâ€™s resources. This is important to BIDBI as we are an eco- friendly printing company and it fits in with our ethos.

Is there anything youâ€˜d like to see in an upgrade or donâ€˜t particularly like about it?

It would be nice to have a timer to start the ovens in the morning remotely…

Whatâ€˜s it like to use?

It does what it says effectively; it is simple to use and runs smoothly. We purchased a secondhand unit from MHM â€“ we have been that impressed with the results that we have gone on and ordered two more.

What sort of work is it used for?

We have large runs of thousands and smaller runs. Itâ€™s the ease of reducing or speeding up the conveyor belt which makes this unit an asset as it cuts downtime to a minimum.

What machines do you use in combination with your dryer?

Over the past year we have moved from using a manual and an auto to MHMâ€˜s iQ Oval, S-Type and S-Type Xtreme, all of which have helped increase our printing capacity substantially.

What would be your advice to others thinking of buying a dryer?

Without a doubt, look no further than a Tesoma gas dryer. If youâ€™re a printer looking to cure your inks, then this is what you need. I can safely say it has been the best investment we have made, and a result we look forward to growing our business with the help of MHM; their sales and aftercare service are second to none!

www.bidbi.co.uk

