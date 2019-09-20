What do you think are its main advantages?

The on-site training given by the installation engineer was thorough, and this was followed up by Kornitâ€™s Empowerment Program. Since purchasing the Avalanche HD6 our trade printing business has increased dramatically, and Iâ€™m extremely pleased with the ink cost and print quality achieved by the machine.

Is there anything youâ€™d like to see in an upgrade or donâ€™t particularly like about it?

We had a few initial problems with the machine, but Kornitâ€™s UK-based service engineers sorted these quickly and since installation weâ€™ve only had a total of a couple of hours downtime.

Whatâ€™s it like to use? Do you have any tips on how to get the most out of it?

After initial training the printer is easy to use: load the image, load the garment and press print. Our print runs are normally 500 and above across a range of designs, although we recently completed a 5,000-piece single design order. All work run on the Avalanche HD6 is trade printing.

What other machines do you have? Does your DTG machine work in combination with any of them?

We also operate a Kornit Storm and four Epson F2100 DTG printers. These are used primarily to print our ecommerce and promotional orders.

What would be your advice to others thinking of buying a DTG machine?

My advice to anyone wanting to enter the DTG print market is to carefully evaluate the marketplace you will be operating in. DTG printers range in price from a few thousand pounds to hundreds of thousands, so your level of investment must be the one that can satisfy your marketâ€™s demand. Assess all ancillary costs such as ink, pre-treatment and servicing components as they all add to the final cost of print. Ensure you see the printer operating before committing and check the quality and feel of the print. Compare as many options as possible and hopefully this will enable you to make the right purchasing decision.

