Tell us a bit about your business

Weâ€™re a DTG printer. We donâ€™t do volume printing, weâ€™re more high-end for the fashion brands and independent labels that we print for. Weâ€™ve been doing DTG for about seven years now â€” we were one of the first to get into it.

What is the latest DTG machine that you have bought, and when did you buy it?

Weâ€™ve got the Ricoch 6000 from Resolute. We started running it in April and weâ€™ve been running it every day since.

What prompted the purchase?

We were replacing the R-Jet 5 because the quality and speed werenâ€™t really good enough. With the R-JetÂ 5, one of our prints could take up to 15 minutes, but on the Ricoh youâ€™re down to two or three minutes. Itâ€™sÂ a massive difference. You see the quality difference straight away. We do a lot of sweatshirts and the quality on the sweatshirt is phenomenal, you canâ€™t fault it.Â