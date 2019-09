Tell us a bit about your business

We’re a DTG printer. We don’t do volume printing, we’re more high-end for the fashion brands and independent labels that we print for. We’ve been doing DTG for about seven years now — we were one of the first to get into it.

What is the latest DTG machine that you have bought, and when did you buy it?

We’ve got the Ricoch 6000 from Resolute. We started running it in April and we’ve been running it every day since.

What prompted the purchase?

We were replacing the R-Jet 5 because the quality and speed weren’t really good enough. With the R-Jet 5, one of our prints could take up to 15 minutes, but on the Ricoh you’re down to two or three minutes. It’s a massive difference. You see the quality difference straight away. We do a lot of sweatshirts and the quality on the sweatshirt is phenomenal, you can’t fault it.