Why did you choose your machine? What are its main advantages?

We visited the showroom at MHM Direct and were very impressed with the overall speed, quality of prints and ease of everyday maintenance on the Brother GTX machines. For us, the main advantage is the use of eco-friendly inks, which is very important for our brand. Speed was also a big factor when choosing to upgrade our equipment, as our previous machines were working at approximately eight minutes for a full CMYK + white print. The new Brother GTX machines can produce the same print in less than two minutes!

Is there anything youâ€™d likeÂ to see in an upgrade or donâ€™t particularly like about it?

It would be great to see an upgrade with built-in pre-treating systemÂ to compete with some of theÂ other machines on the market.

Whatâ€™s it like to use?

They are easy to use and weâ€™ve seen a big increase in production since we purchased them. The machines are used for printing T-shirts, hoodies and sweatshirts. Weâ€™re currently printing approximately 250-300 garments a day from two machines with one operator.

What other machines do you have? Does your DTG machine work in combination with any of them?

We have a Schulze Pretreat IV Machine and two of the latest Hotronix heat presses with automatic release.Â These work great with the Brother GTX machines. Weâ€™re also looking to invest in a conveyor dryer soon.

What would be your advice to others thinking ofÂ buying a DTG machine?

DTG machines are a great addition to any companies looking to produce small runs at a great quality and cost. We operate on a print-on-demand basis so DTG machines give us the flexibility of providing lots of designs across different styles and colours of garments without holding huge amounts of stock.

www.highhope.co.uk