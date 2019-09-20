What is it used for â€“ what size runs and type of work?

From 1 to over 500 (pieces): it depends on the design and what the client wants. We tend to do any print orders under 25 on them. For higher numbers it would mainly be if someone wanted a very true copyÂ of hand-made artwork that would be difficult and time consuming to reproduce by screen print. Also something like a 4-5 colour artwork below 100 would qualify.

What other machines do you have?

We have a Roq auto, an M&R manual and a Natgraph vacuum bed. This means we can choose the right machine for every job in whatever combination we like.

What would be your advice to others thinking of buying a DTG machine?

Get loads of tests done and speak to people who use the machines if possible. Be clear about your priorities such as speed versus cost versus quality versus support, so you can get whatâ€™s good for your business.

www.idressmyself.co.uk