I Dress Myself: Brother GTX from GS UK
Pete Conway, owner
Tell us a bit about your business
I Dress Myself has been screen printing for 13 years, specialising in sourcing organic cotton and only using water-based inks.Â
Which DTG machines did you buy?
Two Brother GTXs from GS UK.
What prompted the purchase?
Weâ€™ve recently branched out into the world of DTG to complement our screen printing service.
How much did they cost?
They cost around Â£18,000 each.
Why did you choose this model?
We chose the GTX because of its Oeko-Tex inks, speed, minimal maintenance and, most of all, print quality.Â
Is there anything youâ€™d like to see in an upgrade?
Iâ€™d like it to have/get organic accreditation on the inks.
Whatâ€™s it like to use? Do you have any tips on how to get the most out of it?
Itâ€™s pretty simple to use, and theÂ printer driver that comes with it is extremely user-friendly. You can show someone the basics pretty quickly. If you have a longer run of garments then you could set it up and let someone do the whole run with 20 minutes training. Things get more complicated when youâ€™re printing lots of different materials, colours and styles of garments. Even basic garments from different suppliers might need different amounts of pre-treat or ink etc. We usually run tests when printing something new.
What is it used for â€“ what size runs and type of work?
From 1 to over 500 (pieces): it depends on the design and what the client wants. We tend to do any print orders under 25 on them. For higher numbers it would mainly be if someone wanted a very true copyÂ of hand-made artwork that would be difficult and time consuming to reproduce by screen print. Also something like a 4-5 colour artwork below 100 would qualify.
What other machines do you have?
We have a Roq auto, an M&R manual and a Natgraph vacuum bed. This means we can choose the right machine for every job in whatever combination we like.
What would be your advice to others thinking of buying a DTG machine?
Get loads of tests done and speak to people who use the machines if possible. Be clear about your priorities such as speed versus cost versus quality versus support, so you can get whatâ€™s good for your business.