Weâ€™re a full-colour print and embroidery company specialising in workwear, schoolwear and sportswear. Weâ€™re now coming up to our sixth year of trading. We won a number of new contracts around the same time this year, including three schools and two football clubs (one being Notts County womenâ€™s and girlsâ€™ teams), which led to us expanding our portfolio of machinery. With the extra machinery and rapid growth in stock, our premises were bursting at the seams so, in September, we relocated to a building that would accommodate all of our needs.

Whatâ€™s the latest embroidery machine youâ€™ve bought?

Weâ€™ve added another Melco EMT16 Plus to our embroidery arm of the business. It was a no brainer for us to choose this machine as we already have Melcos in operation and have been very happy with the performance and quality. Going down this route is a natural progression for us as we can link machines from the software to run multiples and it also gives us the option to run separate jobs on each machine. We are already looking at adding another one or two more to help with the workload.