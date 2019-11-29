Is there anything youâ€™d like to see in an upgrade or donâ€™t particularly like about it?

I would like to invest in the software that scans the production sheets so we can just pull the designs fromÂ the PC. We are currently using USBs, which is a bit of a nightmare, butÂ we are looking to change this in the coming months.

Whatâ€™s it like to use? Do you have any tips on how to get the most out of it?

Its screen-user interface is not as simple as the Brother to start with, but once you get the hang of it, youâ€™re away. The machine runs smoother and faster, thread breaks are rare. Generally, it only stopsÂ to change the bobbin. I would say sometimes on difficult fabrics or thick caps, slowing it down a touch can reduce thread breaks and keep it running along while you frame your next batch up.

What type of work is it used for?

Weâ€™re mainly workwear focused, so a lot of left-chest embroidery, and small to large runs. We also do a lot of sweatshirts, polos and jackets. We do a good amount of caps and beanies â€“ the machine is great for doing caps. Again, we sometimes slow it down when running 3D caps.\

What other machines do you have?

We also have an M&R Diamondback for screen printing and plotter cutters for transfer printing. A lot of jobs require embroidery and print so we can do most jobs in house. We only outsource our DTG work.

What would be your advice to others thinking of buying an embroidery machine?

Buy from a reputable supplier. When you have issues you need a supplier who will be there to help quickly and itâ€™s really important that I can speak to someone right away. Whenever weâ€™ve had issues, AJS is quick to get me on the phone to a technician and 95% of problems can be fixed over the phone. I think Iâ€™ve only had to call them out once, and that was due to user error! I would also advise choosing a machine that holds its value. Avoid Ebay at all costs: there are lots of copycat machines on there, but if you buy cheap, you buy twice, in my eyes.

