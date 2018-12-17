Is there anything youâ€˜d like to see in an upgrade or donâ€˜t particularly like about it?Â

Iâ€˜d like an easier way to bag. The machine either folds then drops the T-shirt into the space below so they stack up, or it folds the shirt and then lifts it up so the operator can putÂ a bag on it. We use it primarily for folding and then bag by hand as we find that quicker, but weâ€™re looking for something to speed up the bagging. We will probably go for the Thermotron bagging machine in the future.

Whatâ€˜s it like to use? Do you have any tips on how to get the most out of it?Â

Itâ€™s very easy to use and adjust for different sizes, plus itâ€™s de-skilledÂ the process. Â

What size runs is it used for?Â

Weâ€™re just about to do 15,000 but normally anything from 1 to 2,000.Â

What would be your advice to others thinking of buying a packaging and/ or folding machine?Â

It depends on how many youâ€™reÂ doing, plus your budget and space. If you start having someone on it full time then Iâ€™d recommend this one as a starter machine.

www.londonprintservice.com