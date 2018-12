Is there anything you‘d like to see in an upgrade or don‘t particularly like about it?

I‘d like an easier way to bag. The machine either folds then drops the T-shirt into the space below so they stack up, or it folds the shirt and then lifts it up so the operator can put a bag on it. We use it primarily for folding and then bag by hand as we find that quicker, but we’re looking for something to speed up the bagging. We will probably go for the Thermotron bagging machine in the future.

What‘s it like to use? Do you have any tips on how to get the most out of it?

It’s very easy to use and adjust for different sizes, plus it’s de-skilled the process.

What size runs is it used for?

We’re just about to do 15,000 but normally anything from 1 to 2,000.

What would be your advice to others thinking of buying a packaging and/ or folding machine?

It depends on how many you’re doing, plus your budget and space. If you start having someone on it full time then I’d recommend this one as a starter machine.

www.londonprintservice.com