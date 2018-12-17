London Print Service (LPS): Thermotron FX23 from Screen Print World
Mike Sheldon, executive bagman
Tell us a bit about your business
LPS is a complete garment decorator providing automatic screen printing, multi-head embroidery, transfer, DTG printing, label sewing and packing. We do a lot of fashion, film and theatre work that requires packing and finishing to a high standard.Â
What is the latest folding machine that youâ€˜ve bought, and when did you buy it?Â
We bought the Thermotron FX23 because itâ€™s small and weâ€™re short on space. It cost Â£9,390 and weâ€™ve had it since August. Weâ€™ve not had one before as our packing has always been done by hand.
What other machines, if any, did you look at before purchasing this one?
The M&R Amscomatic and the Thermotron STP-1000.
What do you think are its main advantages?Â
It has a small footprint, itâ€˜s affordable and easy to use, and it does the job. Itâ€˜s great and we havenâ€™t stopped using it since we got it.
How many garments can it fold an hour?Â
We can fold 400-500 an hour.
Is there anything youâ€˜d like to see in an upgrade or donâ€˜t particularly like about it?Â
Iâ€˜d like an easier way to bag. The machine either folds then drops the T-shirt into the space below so they stack up, or it folds the shirt and then lifts it up so the operator can putÂ a bag on it. We use it primarily for folding and then bag by hand as we find that quicker, but weâ€™re looking for something to speed up the bagging. We will probably go for the Thermotron bagging machine in the future.
Whatâ€˜s it like to use? Do you have any tips on how to get the most out of it?Â
Itâ€™s very easy to use and adjust for different sizes, plus itâ€™s de-skilledÂ the process. Â
What size runs is it used for?Â
Weâ€™re just about to do 15,000 but normally anything from 1 to 2,000.Â
What would be your advice to others thinking of buying a packaging and/ or folding machine?Â
It depends on how many youâ€™reÂ doing, plus your budget and space. If you start having someone on it full time then Iâ€™d recommend this one as a starter machine.