What pre-press equipment have you bought, and why did you buy it?

We bought the Spyder II and the V-Lux Exposure Unit from Exile. I have a lotÂ of history with Mark [Evans, managing director] from Exile and knew it would be beneficial when we were putting this plant together to work with Exile again and see if they had brought anything new to the market. Itâ€˜s paid dividends with the V-Lux. We knew if we invested in the right technology and automated everything, it would help with how we perform as a unit and what we produce.