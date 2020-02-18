Tell us a bit about your business

Kwik Shirts was established in 2015Â to be the fastest, most affordableÂ quality apparel printing service in theÂ UK because, when we listened, thatâ€™s what our customers told us theyÂ wanted from us. Today, we apply this same commitment to every customer, listening to what they want and why, then moving heaven and earth to deliver on our promises.

What screen printing press do you use, and when did you buy it? How much did it cost?

We bought an eight-colour MHM Xtreme in November 2019. The reason we got it was to increase the capacity of our daily production as it has an incredible speed of printing [MHM says it can print up to 1,100-1,400 pieces an hour, depending on the exact model]. It cost approximately Â£60,000.