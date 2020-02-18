Kwik Shirts: MHM Xtreme S-TypeÂ from MHM Direct GB
Adrian Potrzebowski, director
Tell us a bit about your business
Kwik Shirts was established in 2015Â to be the fastest, most affordableÂ quality apparel printing service in theÂ UK because, when we listened, thatâ€™s what our customers told us theyÂ wanted from us. Today, we apply this same commitment to every customer, listening to what they want and why, then moving heaven and earth to deliver on our promises.
What screen printing press do you use, and when did you buy it? How much did it cost?
We bought an eight-colour MHM Xtreme in November 2019. The reason we got it was to increase the capacity of our daily production as it has an incredible speed of printing [MHM says it can print up to 1,100-1,400 pieces an hour, depending on the exact model]. It cost approximately Â£60,000.
The press has “an incredible speed of printing”, reports Adrian
What other presses, if any, did you look at before purchasing this one?
None, because the MHM Xtreme was the one that suited all of our needs.
What do you think are its main advantages?
Itâ€™s set-up time plus itâ€™s easy to use, highly efficient, easy to maintain and comes with good service lead time from MHM Direct GB â€“ plus, of course, the speed of production.
Is there anything youâ€™d like to see in an upgrade or donâ€™t particularly like about it?
It is so much improved that no other printing machine can get close to it.
Whatâ€™s it like to use?
After 15 years in industry as a printer, I can safely say this is the most printer-friendly machine Iâ€™ve ever used.
What is it used for, ie what size runs and type of work?
All type of work, from branded clothing and merch to high-end licensing production and sample runs.
What other machines do you have?
We use a 12-colour M&R press for smaller runs of multi-colour jobs.
What would be your advice to others thinking of buying a screen printing press?
Simply, just go for it as you canâ€™t go wrong with MHM!