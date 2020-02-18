Tell us a bit about your business

When we started 15 years ago,Â our speciality was in printing forÂ the business gift market. Then, a few years back, I joined up with a customer of mine that had been giving us a lot of work in the fashion retail market. We moved to new, larger premises and invested in new machinery from Dave Roper [at Screen Print World]. Now we do a mixture of retail, sportswear and the business gift side.

Whatâ€™s the latest screen printing machine youâ€™ve bought?

A 12-head M&R E-Series Sportsman.

Why did you choose it?

The T-shirt printing side has been growing, particularly this year â€“ weâ€™ve picked up some nice contracts through companies like JD SportsÂ â€“ so the second 12-head press has been very useful. It mirrors our other 12-head, bringing our total up to four screen machines.

Did you look at any other machines before you chose the M&R press?

Not really, because once weâ€™d chosen M&R years back, weâ€™ve pretty much stayed with them soÂ we could share the same palletsÂ and other bits and pieces. I knew Dave and we bought a second-hand Gauntlet from him â€“ it was our first auto-press. The only time I diverted from that, I bought an eight-head, six-colour Roq, which is fine, but the other three machines are M&Rs. It gets more confusing when you have a mixture of manufacturers in there.