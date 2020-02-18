Arena Printing: M&R Sportsman E from Screen Print World
Keith Hedges, managing director
Tell us a bit about your business
When we started 15 years ago,Â our speciality was in printing forÂ the business gift market. Then, a few years back, I joined up with a customer of mine that had been giving us a lot of work in the fashion retail market. We moved to new, larger premises and invested in new machinery from Dave Roper [at Screen Print World]. Now we do a mixture of retail, sportswear and the business gift side.
Whatâ€™s the latest screen printing machine youâ€™ve bought?
A 12-head M&R E-Series Sportsman.
Why did you choose it?
The T-shirt printing side has been growing, particularly this year â€“ weâ€™ve picked up some nice contracts through companies like JD SportsÂ â€“ so the second 12-head press has been very useful. It mirrors our other 12-head, bringing our total up to four screen machines.
Did you look at any other machines before you chose the M&R press?
Not really, because once weâ€™d chosen M&R years back, weâ€™ve pretty much stayed with them soÂ we could share the same palletsÂ and other bits and pieces. I knew Dave and we bought a second-hand Gauntlet from him â€“ it was our first auto-press. The only time I diverted from that, I bought an eight-head, six-colour Roq, which is fine, but the other three machines are M&Rs. It gets more confusing when you have a mixture of manufacturers in there.
Arena prints “an enormous number of bags” for the business gift market
What are the main advantages of the Sportsman?Â
Itâ€™s quite quick, itâ€™s easier to set up, and it was better value than the one up from it. So, value for money-wise, it was the most flexible one we could find and it matched the one we already had so it was easier toÂ set jobs up. We bought a gas dryer at the same time and stuck with M&R for that as well just for continuity of having the one port of call for service requirements and so on.
Is there anything that you donâ€™t particularly like about it?
The guys donâ€™t moan about it a lot, which is unusual for them, so Iâ€™m guessing it fulfils pretty much most of what they want it to do!
Whatâ€™s it like to use?
Itâ€™s really quick to set up. The key thing Iâ€™ve always found with these things is getting one thatâ€™s reliable. All the M&R machines that weâ€™ve had over the years have been reliable, which gives us peace of mind. And if it goes wrong, the other handy thing for me is that Dave Roperâ€™s fairly local, so if I need something in he can get it here quickly.
What other machines or accessories do you use in combination with your M&R press?
When we produce sweatshirts we sometimes have problems with the fibres, so weâ€™ve bought an M&R attachment for the Sportsman, which is like a roller that flattens the sweatshirt before it gets printed.
What is the press mainly used for?
A lot of it this year has been fashion T-shirts, but we still do an enormous number of bags and bits and pieces for the business gift market.
What would be your advice to anyone else whoâ€™s thinking of buying a screen printing press?
Continuity is the big thing for me, plus I recommend looking for a stable supplier. Dave Roper has been the agent for M&R for many years, and that gives you peace of mind. Also, another thing you want is to know that the same people will come and repair it and look after it, and that thereâ€™s good coverage in the UK for engineers that have the right knowledge for that press. I found with some of the more obscure presses that it was hard to find the right people to look after it.