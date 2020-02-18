Tell us a bit about your business

Calder Screen Print is a family run business which has been trading since 1994 and now has 10 full-time members of staff. We provide high-quality screen print onto all types of garments and promotional items. Around 80% of our work is contract printing for customers within the retail, sports and music industries, and we have recently bought and just completed the renovationÂ of our new 16,000sqft factory in Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire, which is allowing us to expand our production over the next few years.

Whatâ€™s the latest screen print press youâ€™ve bought and when did you buy it?

We have just taken delivery of our third Roq You automatic press.Â This now gives us a 12-colour,Â a 10-colour and a four-colour machine. The last two Roq presses were bought to replace two older Tas machines.

What other presses did you look at before buying this one?

As this was our third Roq automatic press, I didnâ€™t look at any other option. They work well for us.