Tell us a bit about your business

We were 10 years old at the start of April this year. We started just printing and then soon saw we needed to do embroidery too. We always seem to be busy and have lots of smaller clients, so many that we needed somethingÂ to organise us and our many orders.

What software do you use?

We tried a couple of different platforms: we had our ecommerce site, a CRM and an online designer and then also an orderbook for face-to-face customers. I spoke to Rena at DecoNetwork and saw the potential to put everythingÂ on one platform. We have used DecoNetwork ever since and we find it much easier to keep organised and on top of our orders. All orders now go onto DecoNetwork including online, face-to-face and telephone orders. We also use DecoNetwork as the main website for our business, www.printingandembroidery.co.uk.

Whatâ€™s it like to use?

We use most of the features available and new features are added with updates being released regularly byÂ the development team. We complete hundreds of jobs per month and we can keep track of them easily and see deadlines coming up. It saves us so much time, not to mention the amount of mistakes that are eliminated by using the proofing part of the software.