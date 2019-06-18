What do you think are its main advantages?

It is easy to use and maintain, whilst offering products that we buy through our main wholesaler, PenCarrie. It is particularly good for customer shops: for example, we supply the kit to a local ski club so we have set them up a mini shop within our website, which enables the team members to order their kit directly from us.

Is there anything youâ€™d like to see in an upgrade or donâ€™t particularly like about it?

The delivery options are very rigid, it would be good to be able to add specific delivery options to one particular shop. For example, we offer free delivery to school for one of our schools, but they canâ€™t have this as a delivery option, which would be a huge advantage.

Whatâ€™s it like to use? Do you have any tips on how to get the most out of it?

It is very easy to use. The quote system is great for making it easy for the customer to click and pay for their order. The customer shops are also a great advantage to offer to local clubs and schools.

What sort of work do you use it for?

We have four school shops and another coming soon and these make up most of our online orders at present.

Which of your machines does the software work with?

We currently use plotter cut and digital print for garment printing, we also have a Brother embroidery machine.

Whatâ€™s your advice to others thinking of purchasing a new software system?

It is a brilliant tool for expanding your business, you just need to find the time to keep it up to date and make the most of the features available.

www.kttextiles.co.uk